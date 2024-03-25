MDC plans April 3 Dutch oven cooking workshop in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mo. – It’s hard to match the taste of food prepared in a Dutch oven. Preparing food in a cast-iron pot over hot coals gives you a flavor that’s mouth-watering and hard to forget.

People wanting to learn more about Dutch oven cooking should plan to attend the April 3 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) workshop “Outdoor Cooking: Dutch Oven Cooking.” This program will be from 10 a.m.-noon and will be taught at the First Baptist Church in Greenfield. The address of the church is 73 N. State Highway 39, Greenfield. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199553

At the workshop, MDC Community Education Assistant Jeanell Stockton will discuss the techniques of cooking with these famed cast iron cooking devices that have been serving up delicious food since the days of the early settlers. This program will have valuable information for beginning Dutch oven chefs as well as those who have experience cooking with these devices.

People wanting more information about this program can email Stockton at Jeanell.Stockton@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC staff across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.