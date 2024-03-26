COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS IN DENVER COLORADO
Former Sales Executive to Lead the Denver College HUNKSDENVER , CO, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to Denver, Colorado on March 27.
Located at 1990 South Navajo St. Denver, CO 80223, the Denver College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work for myself and leverage my corporate background to build a business that serves our immediate community,” said Gabriel Hill, Franchise Owner of the Denver College HUNKS. “The brand provides an incredible opportunity to employ individuals at any stage of their career who are working toward a successful future, and as a result, College HUNKS Denver looks forward to helping develop and grow future leaders.”
Franchise owner Gabriel Hill will lead the Denver College HUNKS team in serving the Metro-Denver area, Downtown, Lakewood and Golden.
“The culture, support system and operational process [of College HUNKS] is refined and reflects a strong organization,” said Hill. “With 200+ locations nationwide, there was no shortage of franchise owners willing to engage with me, answer my questions about the business and share their successes and best practices running their locations. I’m looking forward to the diverse challenges and opportunities that come with entrepreneurship.”
"We are delighted to welcome Gabriel Hill to our team and to have his support in growing our brand in Denver, Colorado. He has the drive of a true business owner and can propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Denver HUNKS team plans to connect with local women’s shelters to donate items and services to those in need as well as partner with area youth sports organizations and school programs.
For more information about the Denver HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/denver/ or call 720-797-7688.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
