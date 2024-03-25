Shed hunting season has arrived for some parts of the state
Collection Area 1 opens May 1 for residents and May 8 for nonresidents
Cheyenne - It’s springtime, and shed and horn hunting has officially kicked off for antler enthusiasts. But before venturing out, be sure to know which lands are open. Many sections of public lands, state lands and wildlife habitat management areas in western and southern Wyoming remain closed to shed antler and horn hunting.
Collection Area 1 closure
A Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulation prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1 on public land, such as U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, state lands and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands west of the Continental Divide, including the Great Divide Basin and some land west of Laramie, from Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. May 1 each year for residents and Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. May 8 for nonresidents. Additionally, a conservation stamp is required for all nonresidents 15 years of age and older to collect shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1. A map of the closure area is available online and the boundaries are detailed within the regulation.
WHMA closures
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has 44 wildlife habitat management areas that provide crucial habitat for big game winter ranges. The areas listed below remain closed until their listed opening date to minimize disturbance to wintering big game animals and other wildlife and protect the habitat from resource damage. Several WHMAs open May 1. The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.
|
HABITAT AREA
|
NEAREST TOWN
|
DATES AREA CLOSED
|
RESTRICTIONS
|
Forbes/Sheep Mountain
|
Albany
|
Jan. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Greys River
|
Alpine
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Wick/Beumee
|
Arlington
|
Dec. 1-May 15
|
Only lands south of I-80 are closed. Vehicles restricted to FS-111 for access to the U.S. Forest Service boundary, otherwise closed to human presence.
|
Bud Love
|
Buffalo
|
Jan.1-May 14
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Sunlight
|
Cody
|
Dec. 16-April 30
|
Fishing along Sunlight Creek is open year-round.
|
Inberg/Roy (East Fork)
|
Dubois
|
Dec. 16-May 15
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Spence & Moriarity
|
Dubois
|
Dec. 16-May 15
|
East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year-round. The rest of the WMA is closed to human presence.
|
Whiskey Basin
|
Dubois
|
Dec. 1-May 15
|
Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic.
|
Medicine Lodge
|
Hyattville
|
Jan. 1-May 31
|
Lower campground portion is open year-round.Turkey hunting is allowed in the lower portion during the seasonal closure.
|
Renner
|
Hyattville
|
Jan. 1-May 31
|
Upper portion closed to human presence. Lower portion remains open year-round.
|
Camp Creek
|
Jackson
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Horse Creek
|
Jackson
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
South Park
|
Jackson
|
Jan. 1-April 30
|
Closed to vehicle traffic Dec. 1-April 30. Signed area open to foot traffic Dec. 1-31. Closed to all Human presence Jan 1- April 30.
|
Ed O. Taylor
|
Kaycee
|
Jan. 1-May 14
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Ellis
|
Kaycee
|
Jan. 1-May 14
|
Closed to vehicles Sept. 1-May 14. Closed to human presence Jan. 1-May 14.
|
Red Canyon
|
Lander
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Sunshine
|
Meeteetse
|
Jan. 1-May 31
|
Closed to human presence after cow elk hunting seasons ends.
|
Half Moon
|
Pinedale
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Soda Lake
|
Pinedale
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Fall Creek
|
Pinedale
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Luke Lynch
|
Pinedale
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Black Butte
|
Pinedale
|
Dec. 1-April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Morgan Creek
|
Rawlins
|
Nov. 1-April 30
|
Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic.
|
Pennock Mountain
|
Saratoga
|
Nov. 15-April 30
|
Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic.
|
Amsden Creek
|
Sheridan
|
Nov. 1-May 14
|
Closed to vehicles. Open to foot/horse traffic Nov. 1-15.
|
Amsden Creek
|
Sheridan
|
Nov. 16-May 14
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Kerns
|
Sheridan
|
Nov. 1-May 31
|
Closed to vehicles. Open to foot/horse traffic Nov. 1-15.
|
Kerns
|
Sheridan
|
Nov. 16-May 31
|
Closed to human presence.
|
Laramie Peak
|
Wheatland
|
Feb. 1-April 30
|
Laramie Peak is open all year except the Hay Canyon, Tony Ridge and Duck Creek Canyon areas shall be closed to human presence Feb. 1-April 30 each year.
|
Pilot Hill
|
Laramie
|
Feb. 1 through April 30
|
Closed to human presence.
|
WHMAs open year-round:
|
HABITAT AREA
|
NEAREST TOWN
|
DATES AREA CLOSED
|
RESTRICTIONS
|
Ocean Lake
|
Riverton
|
Sand Mesa
|
Shoshoni
|
Chain Lakes
|
Wamsutter
|
Cottonwood Draw/Grayrocks
|
Wheatland
|
ORV access prohibited.
|
North Glendo
|
Glendo
|
Jelm
|
Laramie
|
Vehicular access is restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited.
|
Rawhide
|
Lingle
|
Vehicular access is restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited.
|
Springer/Bump Sullivan
|
Yoder
|
Closed to motorized vehicles Oct. 1-May 15. ORV access prohibited.
|
Table Mountain
|
Torrington
|
Closed to motorized vehicles Oct. 1-May 15. ORV access prohibited.
|
Tom Thorne/Beth Williams
|
Wheatland
|
Closed to motorized vehicles beyond the reservoir Feb. 1-May 31.
|
Yellowtail
|
Lovell
|
Red Rim/Daley
|
Rawlins
|
Drifting snow closes most trails in early winter.
|
Red Rim/Grizzly
|
Rawlins
|
Drifting snow closes most trails in early winter.
|
Sand Creek
|
Sundance
|
Public Access Areas with seasonal closures:
|
HABITAT AREA
|
NEAREST TOWN
|
DATES AREA CLOSED
|
RESTRICTIONS
|
Mexican Creek
|
Lander
|
Jan. 1-Aug. 31
|
County access road closed Nov. 22.
|
Mud Springs
|
Lander
|
Open during big game hunting seasons.
|
Non-motorized access through adjacent public lands. Hunting for pronghorn, white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk only.
|
Killebrew
|
Pavillion
|
Jan. 1-Aug. 31
|
Mule Creek Ranch
|
Laramie
|
Feb. 1-Oct 14
|
HMA permission slip required.
|
VonGontard Landing
|
Jackson
|
Dec. 1-Mar. 1
|
Weather may affect closing and opening dates.
|
Pitcher/ Brokaw
|
Arlington
|
Jan. 1-July 31
|
ORV prohibited.
|
Carter/Billy Miles
|
Ten Sleep
|
Jan. 1-Aug. 31
|
Coco Belle VanMeerendonk
|
Jackson
|
Dec. 1-April 14
|
Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles.
It is illegal to enter any person's private property to collect antlers or horns without the permission of the property owner or the person in charge of the property, regardless of the time of year.
The head or skull with antlers and horns attached to a big game animal cannot be removed without prior approval from a Game and Fish law enforcement officer. If approval is granted, the purchase of a Wyoming Interstate Game Tag is required for any antlers or horns attached to a head or skull plate of a big game animal.
Collect means to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same penalties as many other Game and Fish violations. To report shed antler or horn collection violations call the STOP Poaching Hotline at 1-877-943-3847 (1-877-WGFD-TIP) or text the keyword WGFD to TIP411 (847-411). Violations may also be reported online at the Game and Fish website.
For questions contact the Lander, Laramie, Green River, Pinedale and Jackson regional offices. More details on antler collection regulations and maps are available on the Game and Fish website.
(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))
