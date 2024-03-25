Submit Release
Shed hunting season has arrived for some parts of the state

Collection Area 1 opens May 1 for residents and May 8 for nonresidents

3/25/2024 8:12:47 PM

Cheyenne - It’s springtime, and shed and horn hunting has officially kicked off for antler enthusiasts. But before venturing out, be sure to know which lands are open. Many sections of public lands, state lands and wildlife habitat management areas in western and southern Wyoming remain closed to shed antler and horn hunting. 

Collection Area 1 closure

A Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulation prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1 on public land, such as U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, state lands and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands west of the Continental Divide, including the Great Divide Basin and some land west of Laramie, from Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. May 1 each year for residents and Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. May 8 for nonresidents. Additionally, a conservation stamp is required for all nonresidents 15 years of age and older to collect shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1. A map of the closure area is available online and the boundaries are detailed within the regulation.

Antler-Hunting-Area-2024.jpg
 

WHMA closures 

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has 44 wildlife habitat management areas that provide crucial habitat for big game winter ranges. The areas listed below remain closed until their listed opening date to minimize disturbance to wintering big game animals and other wildlife and protect the habitat from resource damage. Several WHMAs open May 1. The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.

HABITAT AREA

NEAREST TOWN

DATES AREA CLOSED

RESTRICTIONS

Forbes/Sheep Mountain

Albany

Jan. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

Greys River

Alpine

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

Wick/Beumee

Arlington

Dec. 1-May 15

Only lands south of I-80 are closed. Vehicles restricted to FS-111 for access to the U.S. Forest Service boundary, otherwise closed to human presence.

Bud Love

Buffalo

Jan.1-May 14

Closed to human presence. 

Sunlight

Cody

Dec. 16-April 30

Fishing along Sunlight Creek is open year-round.

Inberg/Roy (East Fork)

Dubois

Dec. 16-May 15 

Closed to human presence.

Spence & Moriarity

Dubois

Dec. 16-May 15

East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year-round. The rest of the WMA is closed to human presence.

Whiskey Basin

Dubois

Dec. 1-May 15 

Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic. 

Medicine Lodge

Hyattville

Jan. 1-May 31

Lower campground portion is open year-round.Turkey hunting is allowed in the lower portion during the seasonal closure. 

Renner

Hyattville

Jan. 1-May 31

Upper portion closed to human presence. Lower portion remains open year-round.

Camp Creek

Jackson

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

Horse Creek

Jackson

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

South Park

Jackson

Jan. 1-April 30

Closed to vehicle traffic Dec. 1-April 30. Signed area open to foot traffic Dec. 1-31. Closed to all Human presence Jan 1- April 30.

Ed O. Taylor

Kaycee

Jan. 1-May 14

Closed to human presence. 

Ellis

Kaycee

Jan. 1-May 14

Closed to vehicles Sept. 1-May 14. Closed to human presence Jan. 1-May 14.

Red Canyon

Lander

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

Sunshine

Meeteetse

Jan. 1-May 31

Closed to human presence after cow elk hunting seasons ends.

Half Moon

Pinedale

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence. 

Soda Lake

Pinedale

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence. 

Fall Creek

Pinedale

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence. 

Luke Lynch

Pinedale

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

Black Butte

Pinedale

Dec. 1-April 30

Closed to human presence.

Morgan Creek

Rawlins

Nov. 1-April 30

Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic.

Pennock Mountain

Saratoga

Nov. 15-April 30

Closed to vehicles only. Open to foot/horse traffic. 

Amsden Creek

Sheridan

Nov. 1-May 14

Closed to vehicles. Open to foot/horse traffic Nov. 1-15.

Amsden Creek

Sheridan

Nov. 16-May 14

Closed to human presence.

Kerns

Sheridan

Nov. 1-May 31

Closed to vehicles. Open to foot/horse traffic Nov. 1-15.

Kerns

Sheridan

Nov. 16-May 31

Closed to human presence. 

Laramie Peak

Wheatland

Feb. 1-April 30

Laramie Peak is open all year except the Hay Canyon, Tony Ridge and Duck Creek Canyon areas shall be closed to human presence Feb. 1-April 30 each year.

Pilot Hill

Laramie

Feb. 1 through April 30

Closed to human presence.

WHMAs open year-round: 

HABITAT AREA

NEAREST TOWN

DATES AREA CLOSED

RESTRICTIONS

Ocean Lake

Riverton

    

Sand Mesa

Shoshoni

    

Chain Lakes

Wamsutter

    

Cottonwood Draw/Grayrocks

Wheatland

  

ORV access prohibited.

North Glendo

Glendo

    

Jelm

Laramie

  

Vehicular access is restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited.

Rawhide

Lingle

  

Vehicular access is restricted to parking areas. ORV access prohibited.

Springer/Bump Sullivan

Yoder

  

Closed to motorized vehicles Oct. 1-May 15. ORV access prohibited.

Table Mountain

Torrington

  

Closed to motorized vehicles Oct. 1-May 15. ORV access prohibited.

Tom Thorne/Beth Williams

Wheatland

  

Closed to motorized vehicles beyond the reservoir Feb. 1-May 31. 

Yellowtail

Lovell

    

Red Rim/Daley

Rawlins

  

Drifting snow closes most trails in early winter.

Red Rim/Grizzly

Rawlins

  

Drifting snow closes most trails in early winter.

Sand Creek

Sundance

    
 

Public Access Areas with seasonal closures: 

HABITAT AREA

NEAREST TOWN

DATES AREA CLOSED

RESTRICTIONS

Mexican Creek 

Lander

Jan. 1-Aug. 31

County access road closed Nov. 22.

Mud Springs

Lander

Open during big game hunting seasons.

Non-motorized access through adjacent public lands. Hunting for pronghorn, white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk only.

Killebrew

Pavillion

Jan. 1-Aug. 31

  

Mule Creek Ranch

Laramie

Feb. 1-Oct 14

HMA permission slip required.

VonGontard Landing 

Jackson

Dec. 1-Mar. 1

Weather may affect closing and opening dates.

Pitcher/ Brokaw 

Arlington

Jan. 1-July 31

ORV prohibited.

Carter/Billy Miles

Ten Sleep

Jan. 1-Aug. 31

  

Coco Belle VanMeerendonk  

Jackson

Dec. 1-April 14

Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles. 
 

It is illegal to enter any person's private property to collect antlers or horns without the permission of the property owner or the person in charge of the property, regardless of the time of year. 

The head or skull with antlers and horns attached to a big game animal cannot be removed without prior approval from a Game and Fish law enforcement officer. If approval is granted, the purchase of a Wyoming Interstate Game Tag is required for any antlers or horns attached to a head or skull plate of a big game animal.

Collect means to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same penalties as many other Game and Fish violations. To report shed antler or horn collection violations call the STOP Poaching Hotline at 1-877-943-3847 (1-877-WGFD-TIP) or text the keyword WGFD to TIP411 (847-411). Violations may also be reported online at the Game and Fish website.

For questions contact the Lander, Laramie, Green River, Pinedale and Jackson regional offices. More details on antler collection regulations and maps are available on the Game and Fish website.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

