RCMP Programs a Winning Partnership

March 25, 2024

Provincial Investments Into Specialized RCMP Units Continue to Pay Off Across the Province

From August through November of 2023, the RCMP's Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST), Crime Reduction Team (CRT), and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) seized a total over 840 grams of methamphetamine, 670 grams of cocaine and 50 grams of fentanyl, as well as 46 firearms. These units collectively operate as part of the RCMP's Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams (SERT).

"Because of these teams, there are fewer drugs, guns and criminals in our communities, "Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are proud to invest in and be grateful for the work of these units, whose tremendous efforts continue to make our communities safer."

"Our hardworking, frontline RCMP detachment police officers do a fantastic job upholding community safety every day," Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said. "When the need arises, our specialized units are available to seamlessly work and integrate with detachments - anywhere in the province - given the officers in these units also have detachment experience. SERT is one of those specialized RCMP units. We have police officers that are provincial - even national - experts in their respective investigative fields. We have seen time and time again that together, SERT and detachments remove safety risks like dangerous drugs, wanted people and weapons from our communities."

RCMP CRTs target street gangs and prolific offenders, and respond to urban and rural crime surges. From August through November of 2023, CRTs executed 47 search warrants, 137 arrest warrants and made 184 arrests.

The RCMP operates one WEST team out of Prince Albert and another jointly between Saskatoon and Meadow Lake, each with the ability to respond province-wide. WEST targets high-profile offenders who represent a threat to public safety, such as gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants. From August through November of 2023, WEST executed 14 search warrants, 19 arrest warrants and made 20 arrests.

A specialized intelligence-led enforcement team, the RCMPs STRT, investigates drug, weapon and human trafficking. From August through November of 2023, STRT laid 16 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges, executed 41 search warrants and seized 247.12 grams of methamphetamine, 203.6 grams of cocaine and 46.6 grams of fentanyl.

"We are proud to invest in these important police services while adding to Saskatchewan's policing presence through the creation of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service in 2026," Merriman said. "The Saskatchewan Marshals Service will focus on provincial priorities such as gangs, illegal weapons and drugs, along with apprehending prolific, high-risk offenders and wanted individuals."

