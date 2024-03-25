Investments Into Municipal Policing Programs Paying Off

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2024

Investments into municipal police-based Crime Reduction (CRT) and Trafficking Response Teams (STRT) are continuing to make Saskatchewan safer.

Outcomes from September through December of 2023, saw municipal CRT and STRT teams seize over 5,400 grams of methamphetamine, 1,300 grams of cocaine, 1,600 grams of fentanyl, 42 firearms and over $57,000 in cash. Additionally, together they executed 44 search warrants and laid 203 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges.

"The incredible work of these police officers is having a tangible impact in Saskatchewan communities," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "With fewer guns, drugs and violent offenders on our streets as a result of their efforts, they continue to help make our communities a safer place to live, work and play."

Municipal CRTs target street gangs and prolific offenders while responding to urban and rural crime surges as needed. There are currently three municipal CRTs operating in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

"The Saskatoon Crime Reduction Team is a collaboration with the Province of Saskatchewan that is vital to seizing firearms, criminal proceeds, and illicit drugs in Saskatoon," Saskatoon Police Chief Dave Haye said. "This commitment to community safety helps to ensure criminals don't benefit from illegal activity, while reducing victimization and making our city a more safe and secure place to live."

On January 24, 2024, the Saskatoon Police Service CRT, with assistance from their Tactical Support Unit and patrol officers, concluded a drug trafficking investigation that began in the fall of 2023. The investigation ended with the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of:

112.3 grams cocaine;

6.6 grams methamphetamine;

$2,080 CAD;

an expandable baton;

a prohibited knife;

body armour;

a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta; and

a 2008 Lexus ES350.

Specializing in intelligence-led enforcement, municipal STRTs investigate the trafficking of drugs, weapons and people and operate from Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina. Between September and December of 2023, municipal STRTs opened 28 human trafficking files and initiated 61 human trafficking interventions.

"We have been working hard since the inception of our unit to educate frontline officers about the indicators of human trafficking," Regina STRT Unit Sergeant Cornelia Seiferling said. "That education is resulting in more calls from them to us to investigate further when there is suspicion that someone is being trafficked. Having someone admit to being trafficked, and cooperating in an investigation, can be a challenge. We deal with vulnerable individuals who often have experienced trauma and it takes time to build relationships and trust. Having officers dedicated to STRT means we can go that extra distance to get them out of the situation they are in and hold offenders accountable."

In addition to investigative work, STRT members play a key role in educating the public on the realities of human trafficking in Saskatchewan. STRT investigators spend critical time with youth, community partners and other law enforcement groups to help create awareness and public understanding of the impact human trafficking has in our province.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Dustin GillCorrections, Policing and Public SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-4260Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca