Province Expands Investment for Women and Children Leaving Interpersonal Violence in Lloydminster

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing an additional $160,000 for a total of nearly $358,000 in operational funding for the Lloydminster Interval Home Society (LIHS) in 2023-24.

“This money will be used to fund critical services and supports for survivors of domestic violence in Lloydminster and the surrounding region through the Lloydminster Interval Home Society’s safe shelter program,” Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young said on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. “We are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication the Society’s staff and volunteers put into ensuring these critical supports are available for women and children leaving interpersonal violence and abuse.”

The LIHS operates a 24-hour domestic violence emergency safe shelter with 33 beds for women and their children fleeing situations of interpersonal violence and abuse. This transition house offers increased access to safe shelter and wrap-around supports for women, with a focus on crisis services to ensure their immediate safety.

In addition to the safe shelter program, the LIHS provides crisis intervention, clinical counseling, safety planning, childcare, transportation, public education and advocacy.

“We are very thankful for the financial support for our residential services programming from the Government of Saskatchewan,” Lloydminster Interval Home Society CEO Angela Rooks-Trotzuk said. “Together, we provide a vital service to women and children experiencing interpersonal violence and abuse. It is partnerships like ours, between the Lloydminster Interval Home Society and the Government of Saskatchewan, that make our communities safer for women and children escaping violence.”

In 2022-23, the LIHS supported over 300 women and children leaving circumstances of violence and abuse. Since they began operating in 1980, the LIHS has provided emergency shelter to nearly 6,800 women and 8,400 children.

