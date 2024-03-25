Secondary Highways Start Spring Weight Restrictions Today

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2024

Today, spring road weight restrictions began to protect a key part of Saskatchewan's transportation network as the province shifts from freeze to thaw.

Road restrictions reduce allowable vehicle weights on rural municipal roads and secondary weight provincial highways by 10 to 15 per cent. During the spring thaw, these restrictions protect the surface and ground beneath these roads, which are softer and unable to handle more weight until conditions are dryer.

The 2024 restrictions began this morning in the south and are expected to be phased in by region as warmer temperatures and longer days arrive. The 2024 spring restrictions will remain in place for up to six weeks.

To check for the latest available information about which highways have spring weight restrictions, please visit:



https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/transportation-and-road-construction/information-for-truckers-and-commercial-trucking-companies/regulations-and-road-restrictions/increased-weights-and-road-restrictions.

The newest order will be under the Spring Road Bans heading.

-30-

For more information, contact: