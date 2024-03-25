Minister Patricia de Lille visits Cape Agulhas Lighthouse Infrastructure Project, 26 Mar

Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille to visit Cape Agulhas Lighthouse Infrastructure Project

As part of the Tourism Sector Master Plan’s objectives to stimulate demand by investing in attractive tourism offerings, the Department of Tourism is conducting a number of tourism infrastructure projects across the country.

One of the projects the Department is undertaking with SANParks is Lighthouse Project in the Agulhas National Park in the Western Cape. Phase of 1 of the project was completed in 2018 and phase 2 of the project is currently underway. Phase 2 is the Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct, representing an investment of R54million by the Department of Tourism.

The work on site includes construction of a restaurant, an Interpretation centre - including vendor stalls, ablution facilities, curio shops, a booking office, lecture theatre and construction of a reception area and offices. To date the project has employed more than 70 people and sub-contracting companies from surrounding communities have benefitted from the project.

As part of oversight duties, Minister de Lille will be visiting the project with local councillors to inspect progress on site.

Date: Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Time: 10h30 – 12h00

Location: Algulhas National Park

All media are welcome to attend.

