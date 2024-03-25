Minister Blade Nzimande condemns killing of Dr Zamambo Mkhize

Submit Release
Minister Nzimande condemns the killing of Dr Zamambo Mkhize

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande condemns the killing of Dr Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize. 

Dr Mkhize was a pediatrician at Harry Gwala Regional Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. 

She was found stuffed in the boot of her car last week Friday. Her car was found abandoned in Imbali Township. 

The killing of Dr. Mkhize is particularly disturbing because it comes at a time when our country is experiencing a serious shortage of medical specialists.

Dr Mkhize's killing comes shortly after the killing of another health worker: a pharmacist, in the Pietermaritzburg area, Yunis Chotia, who was shot and killed earlier this month.

On behalf of my Departments of Higher Education and Training and Science Innovation, I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dr Mkhize. 

I further wish to urge the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are apprehended and face the full might of the law. 

Enquiries: Veli.Mbele at 064 615 064 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

