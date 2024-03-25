Submit Release
Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela leads Tourism Community Engagement in Khayelitsha, 26 Mar

Empowering youth and women through tourism in Khayelitsha in the Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr Fish Mahlalela will lead a delegation to Khayelitsha in the City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality to conduct a Tourism Community Engagement on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. 

During the imbizo, Deputy Minister Mahlalela will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and the Deputy Minister of Employment & Labour, Ms Boitumelo Moloi, to engage tourism SMMEs and communities in and around the aforesaid metro about tourism opportunities and safety. 

The Deputy Ministers will also use this platform to expand on the expectations and priorities of the State of the Nation Address and the National Treasury budget, in relation to tourism.

All members of the media are welcome to attend: 
Date: Tuesday, 26 March 2024
Venue: Oliver Tambo Sports Complex, Khayelitsha, Western Cape
Time: 09H30 – 14H30

RSVP: Members of the media can confirm their attendance to:
Mr Thabo Segakweng – Senior Communications Officer (DT)
Cell/ WhatsApp: 079 368 2779
E-mail: tsegakweng@tourism.gov.za

