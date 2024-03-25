Misheck Simwatala, 59, Applauds CIDRZ’s TB Treatment Support

Meet Misheck Simwatala, a 59-year-old resident of Mwapona Compound in Choma of Southern Province, a Tuberculosis (TB) survivor who emerged as a community champion to eradicate TB.

In 2023, Misheck visited a health facility with a high fever and experienced chest pains, persistent coughing, extreme fatigue, night sweats, loss of appetite, weight loss, and an overall sense of unwellness.

“Concerned, I sought medical attention at the hospital, where a sputum test revealed I had TB. Initially, I was utterly shocked by the diagnosis, as I had limited knowledge about TB,” he said.

Simwatala said with the assistance of nurses at Shapande Clinic and some treatment supporters, he received counselling and was put on treatment.

“After a promising start sticking to the treatment plan in week one, I regrettably slipped back into my old habits of smoking, drinking, and sometimes forgetting my medication just in the second week of my treatment,” he admitted.

This inconsistency notably hindered his response to TB treatment. Despite completing the six-month regimen, Misheck unfortunately tested positive for TB again.

“To make it worse, I had lost a lot of weight, and rumours spread throughout the community that I was going to succumb to the disease,” he said.

Determined to regain his Health, Misheck recommitted to his treatment, recognising the importance of timely medication for TB patients.

“The treatment supporters from the clinic constantly visited me to ensure I was adhering to the treatment. This made me quit smoking completely. This action significantly contributed to my recovery journey,” he said.

Misheck explains that without the help of the treatment supporters supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ‘s Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TBLON) project, his journey to recovery would have been challenging.

“The ongoing surveillance, regular home visits, and thorough guidance concerning medication, hygiene, and optimal nutrition have significantly enlightened me regarding the criticality of adhering to TB treatment,” he expressed.