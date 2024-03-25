Prominent National Speaker Carol Swain to Headline ‘Resetting the Stage’ Gala in Support of Lafayette Academy

Join best-selling author Dr. Carol Swain in Cottleville on April 18th

Join us for an evening of inspiration with renowned scholar and best-selling author Dr. Carol Swain in support of Lafayette Academy’s mission.

Dr. Swain has demonstrated personal excellence and values independent freedom. We are privileged to welcome her as her values align with our mission at Lafayette Academy: A Classical School.” — Katy McKinney, Head of School

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date: Thursday, April 18th

Start: 6:00 PM (Cocktails)

Dinner: 7:00 PM

Attire: Semi-Formal

Lafayette Academy is thrilled to announce its annual “Resetting the Stage” Gala on April 18th, featuring distinguished keynote speaker, Carol M. Swain. This promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with camaraderie, delicious cuisine, and an opportunity to support a noble cause. We are eager to welcome our esteemed supporters and advocates to join hands in making a meaningful difference for our students and community.

Prominent national speaker and best-selling author, Carol M. Swain will serve as the keynote speaker at the event. Born into abject poverty in rural Virginia, Dr. Carol Swain earned five degrees and obtained early tenure at Princeton and full professorship at Vanderbilt where she was professor of political science and a professor of law. Today she is a sought-after cable news contributor, prominent national speaker, and best-selling author. Cited three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, she has authored or edited 12 published books and numerous opinion pieces for major national publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and more. She is also an award-winning political scientist with three Presidential appointments. She is the founder and CEO of Carol Swain Enterprises, REAL Unity Training Solutions, Your Life Story for Descendants, and her non-profit, Be The People. She is also a Senior Fellow for the Institute for Faith and Culture.

This gala serves as a pivotal fundraising event for Lafayette Academy, an institution committed to providing a transformative education experience. As we gather under one roof, we stand united in our mission to uphold the values of classical education and prepare the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Why is a Lafayette Education So Important?

In today's rapidly evolving world, the significance of a Lafayette education cannot be overstated. At Lafayette Academy, we recognize that education transcends mere academic achievement. It is the cornerstone upon which cultural virtue and tradition are preserved and nurtured. Our commitment to classical education ensures that our students are equipped not only with knowledge but also with the wisdom and character to navigate life's complexities.

Our students learn how to think critically, reason effectively, and communicate persuasively. They are empowered to become active participants in shaping the future, drawing upon the rich tapestry of the Western tradition. At Lafayette, education is not about conformity but about cultivating independent thought and fostering a deep appreciation for the legacy of human achievement.

What Makes a Lafayette Education So Effective?

Lafayette Academy distinguishes itself by embracing the timeless principles of classical education. We prioritize the fundamentals: exceptional teachers, enriching curriculum, and a commitment to excellence in all endeavors. By steering clear of passing educational fads, we remain steadfast in our dedication to the enduring values that have shaped civilizations for centuries.

Our approach is rooted in a reverence for the past and a vision for the future. With a legacy spanning 2500 years, we draw inspiration from the wisdom of generations past while embracing the challenges of the modern world. At Lafayette, education is not a means to an end but a lifelong journey of discovery and enlightenment.

Join us on April 18th as we celebrate the transformative power of education and reaffirm our commitment to excellence.

Together, we can reset the stage for future generations and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit the event website.