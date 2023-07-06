Lafayette Academy Announces Important Changes to Support Continued Growth

Lafayette Academy will begin the 2023-2024 school year in a new, larger location conveniently located in Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafayette Academy, a K-12 classical school in St. Charles County, Missouri, announced several exciting changes as they position the school to continue its growth trajectory. The Board recently announced two important leadership appointments: Katy McKinney as Founder and President and Dr. Brian McCauley as Head of School. These appointments were a direct result of the goals outlined in a recently completed strategic planning process.

Under Dr. McCauley and Mrs. McKinney’s leadership, the school also adopted a new name, Lafayette Academy (formerly known as Classical Academy de Lafayette), and secured a new, larger location conveniently located in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. This location will serve as the school’s campus as they work to purchase land for a permanent home suited to support classical education so that it can continue providing this excellent education for generations to come.

Dr. McCauley shared, "Lafayette Academy is looking forward to starting the new school year in our new location with our new name."

These important steps usher in a new chapter for Lafayette Academy, as it continues to pursue its vision to be one of the best classical schools in the United States through Academic Excellence, Virtue and Character Development, Love for America, and strong commitment to Family, and Faith using the Hillsdale College K-12 Classical Curriculum, all of which changes students’ lives for the good.

About Lafayette Academy

Lafayette Academy is a K-12 classical school in St. Charles County, Missouri. It was founded in 2016 by Katy McKinney, a longtime educator, who was unhappy with the schooling options available for her three children. Researching options, she and her husband found classical education and wanted it for their children. Katy started Lafayette Academy (originally called Classical Academy de Lafayette), named to honor the French hero of the American Revolution. She licensed the K-12 Classical Curriculum from Hillsdale College, considered the best of its type. Since then, the school has grown to 80 students in all 13 grades. For additional information, visit the school online at lafayetteacademy.org.