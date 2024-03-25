Six Massachusetts Municipal Airports Receiving More than $3.2 Million in Federal Funding to Enhance Safety and Efficiency  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is pleased to announce a total of more than $3,260,000 million in federal funding awards for six municipal airports in the state. The funding is from Round 3 during Fiscal Year 2024 of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.

The preliminary funding amounts for each of the six Massachusetts municipal airports receiving the federal grants are the following:

Lawrence Municipal Airport, in North Andover: $475,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

Norwood Municipal Airport, in Norwood: $360,000 to extend the airport runway.

Marshfield Municipal Airport - George Harlow Field, in Marshfield: $294,000 for snow removal needs.

Fitchburg Municipal Airport, in Fitchburg: $216,000 to reconstruct the airport apron.

Orange Municipal Airport, in Orange: $45,000 to install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

Cape Cod Gateway Airport, in Hyannis: $1,874,000 for contract tower rehabilitation.

“Our general aviation airports are essential for travel and economic activity across all of Massachusetts. They create jobs, linking residents, visitors, and the business community,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I am grateful to the municipal partnerships that make all of these capital investments possible and appreciate steps taken by our congressional delegation to help Massachusetts win federal grants.”

“Municipal airports play a significant role in our state’s aviation network and broader transportation system, which is why continued investment in their operations is absolutely vital,” said MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo. “We look forward to supporting the winning airports as they work to bring these improvement projects to life.”

"Congratulations to the six awardees and thank you to the Biden Administration for making possible these important improvements for Massachusetts airports." said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. "We look forward to continuing our whole-of-government approach to compete for federal funding and bring federal investment to communities across Massachusetts. "

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has secured nearly $3 billion in federal funding grants since taking office and currently has a total of more than $2 billion in current requests pending for federal funds for infrastructure, climate, and economic development projects.

The FAA awards announced on March 20 are among other federal funding awards, including a $108 million award towards West-East rail, a $375 million award for the Sagamore Bridge project, $249.4 million for the MBTA in discretionary grant funding, and a $116 million grant for the MBTA’s purchase of battery-electric buses.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration continues to wait for federal government review of other transportation grant applications, including an application for $1.06 billion in grant funding through the Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Large Bridge Project Program for replacement of the Sagamore Bridge. MassDOT is the lead applicant, applying jointly with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as the owner of the bridge.

