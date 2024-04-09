ResProp Awarded Management of Princeton Groves Apartments in Princeton, Florida
PRINCETON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful Princeton Groves Apartments, just south of Miami in Princeton, Florida. Five miles off the east coast, Princeton Groves is an oasis where highly customizable community spaces meet state-of-the-art interiors in complete harmony.
Built in 2016, this modern community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 700 to 1,200 square feet. All floor plans include contemporary interior finishes, quartz countertops, and modern lighting and plumbing fixtures. Select units also feature kitchen islands, laminate kitchen flooring, stainless steel refrigerators and microwaves, and spacious balconies. The community offers a 24-hour onsite fitness center, swimming pool, multi-purpose clubhouse, playground, and resident lounge area. 24-hour emergency maintenance and wi-fi hotspots are also available for residents.
With a location that is both close to the urban conveniences of the city and away from the hustle of city life, Princeton Groves offers a relaxed environment with all of the qualities you are looking for in your next home and a value that can’t be matched. Just a short drive from the Florida Keys and only ten miles south of Zoo Miami, residents will never run out of things to do. A quick walk to the Miami Dade Transit Busway, connecting South Miami Dade County to Dadeland Station and Downtown Miami via the Metrorail, this community gives residents easy access to the best of South Florida.
“With some of the biggest floorplans in the Princeton area, we are excited to manage a beautiful and unique asset. We are ready to provide a higher level of service for the residents so that they can take pride in calling Princeton Groves home.” states Jorge Ferrer, South Florida Regional Manager.
With the recent addition of Princeton Groves Apartments to its growing portfolio, ResProp Management is proud to manage over 12,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. With quality management of Princeton Groves, ResProp Management is looking forward to contributing to the growth of this developing area of Florida. The company is committed to providing unwavering services on which residents can rely. As the neighboring areas develop, ResProp Management knows that Princeton Groves Apartments will develop as well.
"Announcing the property takeover of Princeton Groves in Princeton, FL, marks a pivotal moment for ResProp as we establish our presence in this fast-growing market. As the leading property manager, we are enthusiastic about serving the residents of this community with unparalleled dedication. We extend our sincere appreciation to Marlin Spring for their trust in our capabilities to manage their asset effectively.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.
About Marlin Spring:
Marlin Spring US Realty specializes in strategic investments within the multi-family residential property sector, strategically targeting key cities across North American metropolitan areas. With a wealth of expertise and industry insight, Marlin Spring goes beyond the immediate and discerns the numerous factors influencing the potential of undervalued properties. Marling Springs' focus is on properties with value-add potential, aiming to deliver robust cash flow and long-term asset appreciation.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
