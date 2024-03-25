AIS inspector training offered in Cody

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering an aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspection training course for members of the public in Cody April 13. The training allows watercraft owners to inspect their own watercraft and for fishing and boating-related businesses to offer inspections for their customers.

The training will provide the skills necessary for participants to inspect their own or other watercraft to be used in Wyoming to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species such as zebra or quagga mussels, invasive plants and several other species. The training includes information on basic biology, current distribution of AIS, impacts and transport vectors. The course includes classroom instruction, a question and answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise.

Wyoming state law requires anyone transporting a boat into Wyoming March 1 through November 30 from out of state, have the watercraft inspected for AIS before launching on any Wyoming water. In addition, any watercraft that has been on a zebra or quagga mussel-positive water within the last 30 days is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching during all months of the year.

The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the Game and Fish Cody Regional Office at 2 Tilden Trail. The training is free, but registration is required. Registration closes one week prior to the course date.

Registration is available online or for more information, contact: Emily Youse at 307-586-2862 or emily.youse@wyo.gov.

