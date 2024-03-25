Press Releases

03/25/2024

Governor Lamont Applauds Legislative Approval of New Personal Care Assistant Labor Agreement

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the members of the Connecticut General Assembly for voting today in favor of approving a new three-year labor agreement reached between the Connecticut Personal Care Assistant Workforce Council and SEIU District 1199 New England regarding personal care assistants (PCAs).

PCAs are workers who assist the elderly, persons with disabilities, and persons recovering from illnesses and operations with their daily living activities.

The agreement was approved in the House of Representatives by a vote of 98 to 49 (House Resolution 9) and in the Senate by a vote of 21 to 11 (Senate Resolution 7). The Lamont administration will now submit it to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for its consideration. Approval by this federal agency is the final step in the process before the agreement can take effect.

“This agreement will help both the 12,000 personal care assistants and the 8,000 consumers of Connecticut’s Medicaid self-directed programs,” Governor Lamont said. “Personal care assistants provide essential services to help some of our most vulnerable residents stay in their homes and in their communities. I am incredibly thankful to the General Assembly for their swift action approving this agreement, and I appreciate all of those who helped negotiate it.”

The agreement runs through June 30, 2026. It includes the following: