Cupix and NTT Com Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Japan's Construction Industry with 3D Digital Twin Technology

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to penetrate the Japanese market and expand global reach, Cupix, the creator of cloud-based, AI-powered 3D reality capture collaborative construction software, today announced a strategic partnership with NTT Communications Corporation (‘NTT Com’), a premier Japanese telecommunications company. This collaboration is set to impact the construction, plant and facility management industries in Japan by engaging NTT Com to spearhead its sales, distribution, and commercialization efforts.

Cupix is renowned for its groundbreaking technology that transforms 360-degree videos of construction sites into 3D digital virtual spaces on a cloud-based collaborative platform. NTT Com is acclaimed for its comprehensive prowess in networks, data centers, and cloud services. By combining Cupix’s 3D digital twin technology with NTT Com's drone, AI, security, and other systems and knowledge, they will further improve the efficiency of management operations on construction sites.

Reflecting on the significance of this venture, Simon Bae, CEO of Cupix, stated, "Entering the Japanese market represents a monumental step for Cupix, aligning with our vision to revolutionize the construction industry through digital transformation. Japan's status as the third-largest economy globally, coupled with its robust construction sector, presents an unparalleled opportunity for Cupix. This partnership with NTT Com not only accelerates our market entry but also enables us to contribute meaningfully to Japan's digital infrastructure, particularly in an industry that's pivotal to its economic fabric. We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to set new benchmarks in construction and digital innovation."

Major Japanese engineering and construction firms, including JGC Corporation, Takenaka Corporation, and Tanseisha, have already started leveraging Cupix technology, underscoring the growing trust and potential for rapid expansion in related industries.

The partnership officially commenced on March 6, 2024, with both parties eyeing to substantially impact the construction industry through the deployment of CupixWorks. This alliance aligns with the strategic objectives of both Cupix and NTT Com. For Cupix, it signifies a significant reduction in market entry time and costs, whereas for NTT Com, it represents an opportunity to better meet the digital transformation needs of their customers.

The partnership between Cupix and NTT Com has a long-term vision aimed at joint marketing efforts, product development, and expanding beyond Japan, underscoring the commitment of both companies to foster innovation and deliver value to the global construction industry.

About Cupix

Cupix™ is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry’s leading cloud based, AI-powered 4D as-built platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge digital twin technology, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across projects.

https://www.cupix.com/

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation is one of Japan's leading telecommunications companies, offering a wide range of services including networks, data centers, and cloud services. It is committed to driving digital transformation and providing effective solutions across various industries.