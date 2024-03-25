Workshops Organized at EMU for TRNC High School Students Completed

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) organized “Workshops” for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) high school final year students between 11 and 19 March, 2024. Nearly 3,000 high school final year students across the country attended the Workshops where they were divided into different groups according to their future profession choices and got the chance to participate in the workshops with academicians and experts in the relevant faculties.

The workshops held in 89 different topics were attended by students from Kurtuluş High School, Cengiz Topel Industrial Vocational High School, Lapta Yavuzlar High School, Lefke Gazi High School, Anafartalar High School, Kyrenia Tourism Vocational High School, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial and Vocational High School, Famagusta Vocational High School, Famagusta High School of Commerce, Polatpaşa High School, Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, Namık Kemal High School, Eastern Mediterranean Doğa College, Bekirpaşa High School, Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College, Iskele High School of Commerce, Iskele Evkaf Turkish Maarif College, Erenköy High School, Karpaz Vocational High School, Değirmenlik High School, Hala Sultan Theology College, Esin Leman High School, Nicosia Turkish High School, TED College, Anatolian Fine Arts High School, 20 Temmuz Science High School, Atatürk Vocational High School, Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School, Haydarpaşa High School of Commerce, Levent College, Osman Örek Vocational High School, Sedat Simavi Industrial Vocational High School and 19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College. The workshops aimed to reveal the existing abilities of the final year high school students, contributing their developments.

Selahattin Efe KORKMAZ

I study at Erenköy High School. I am planning to choose the Nursing Department at the Health Sciences Faculty. I attended the ‘Workshop’ to obtain more information. EMU is among the list of universities that I consider for my undergraduate study.

İbrahim KAYA

I am a student at Haydarpaşa High School of Commerce. I am thinking to study at the Department of Business. I believe that EMU is one of the best universities in the TRNC. For this reason, I would like to choose EMU to continue my studies.

Sevgi BALABAN

Currently I am studying at TED College. I would like to continue my study in the Faculty of Medicine. With the information I received during the ‘Workshop’, I will decide whether to choose EMU or not. The best thing I like is that EMU has a joint medicine program with the Marmara University. Thus, I am thinking to choose EMU.

Nezire SARUHAN

I am studying at Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College. I am considering to choose Psychology for my future studies. I will be applying to EMU.

Nursel HAZAR

I come from Değirmenlik High School. I would like to get training in the field of Dentistry. The ‘Workshop’ provided various information about the Department of Dentistry. I am considering to study at EMU.

Meryem Nur ÇAKMAK

I study at Hala Sultan Theology College. I loved the Department of Pharmacy. It was fun and interesting. I had great time during the ‘Workshops’. We carried out applied mini-projects during the workshops, providing great information regarding the Faculty. I would like to choose EMU for my studies.

Evrem BÜRÜNCÜK

I am a student at Nicosia Anatolian Fine Arts High School. I would like to continue my studies here at EMU in the field of music. I believe, with the ‘workshop’, my opinion will be strengthened.

Ceylin DENİZ

Currently, I am studying at Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School. I want to study Law and ‘workshops’ reinforced my desire to study at EMU.

Ali ÇAVUŞ

I come from Sedat Simavi Industrial Vocational High School. I would like to study Artificial Intelligence Engineering. I had some views about EMU prior to the ‘workshop’, but now, after the ‘workshops’, I received much more detailed information.