Two Weeks Left to Apply: Deadline is April 8

LANSING, Mich. – Survivors of the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties have just two weeks left to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline to apply with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration is Monday, April 8, 2024.

Apply one of four ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

Disaster Recovery Centers are currently open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays).

Macomb County: Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station, 33991 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield, MI 48047.

Wayne County (South East): Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus​, 21000 Northline Road, Taylor, MI 48180. This center closes at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kent County: Henze Community Center in the Alpine Twp. Fire Station #1, 1100 Henze St. NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321.

Wayne County (Detroit): Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217.

Wayne County (South East): Gibraltar City Hall, 29450 Munro St., Gibraltar, MI 48173.

Wayne County (Detroit): Butzel Family Recreation Center, 7737 Kercheval Ave., Detroit, MI 48214.

FEMA and the SBA specialists at the recovery centers can help you upload documents, answer questions and provide information on available resources. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance.

Residents affected by the August storms with uninsured or under-insured losses are encouraged to apply for federal assistance before the April 8 deadline, if they haven’t done so already.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.