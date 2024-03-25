Servants at Work and Rehab Medical to Celebrate 4000th Ramp Milestone
We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of 4000 clients served. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of those who need it most.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Servants at Work (SAWs) is thrilled to announce the milestone of building 4000 wheelchair ramps. Since 2003, SAWs volunteers have built ADA-compliant custom ramps throughout Indiana, serving clients and their families with safe access at home. This significant milestone represents the ongoing commitment of both SAWs and partner Rehab Medical to provide accessibility and independence to individuals in need throughout the community.
— Tim Thurston, SAWs Executive Director
“Rehab Medical is proud to partner with Servants at Work as we both have a shared commitment to improving lives,” said Rehab Medical President Kevin Gearheart. “Being a part of a wheelchair ramp build with SAWs allows us to give back to our community while also helping mobility users restore their freedom by improving access to their homes. It is truly humbling to witness the impact these builds have on not only the recipients of these wheelchair ramps, but our employees who are so passionate about helping others.”
The celebratory event, scheduled for April 28th, 2024, will feature distinguished speakers Scott Swan, renowned news anchor, and Ben Trockman, disability rights advocate and Evansville councilman. Both Swan and Trockman will share their insights on the importance of accessibility and the SAWs mission.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, featuring a wide array of exciting items generously donated by local businesses and supporters. With a fundraising goal of $40,000, every contribution will directly impact the lives of individuals and families in need of accessible pathways.
The event promises to be an inspiring and uplifting occasion, honoring the Servants at Work mission and celebrating the collective efforts of SAWs, Rehab Medical, and the community at large. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the impact of SAWS ramps and how they can continue to support this vital mission.
Event Details:
Date: April 28th, 2024]
Time: 4 pm-6 pm
Location: Plum Creek Golf Course
Speakers: Scott Swan, Ben Trockman
Fundraising Goal: $40,000
Website: www.sawsramps.org/4000ramps
The 4000th ramp is planned to be built at a client’s home in Central Indiana on May 1st 2024.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact at Rik Hagarty at rhagarty@sawsramps.org or visit www.sawsramps.org/4000ramps
About SAWs
Founded in 2003, SAWs® (Servants at Work, Inc.) is a faith-based, volunteer-powered nonprofit organization serving clients throughout Indiana, as well as Arizona and Virginia. SAWs specializes in building ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps for individuals living with permanent or long-term disabilities in low-income households.
In less than six hours, a custom-built SAWs ramp can transform a person’s life. After a SAWs ramp is built at their home, 90% of clients describe accessing their home as “easy” and 67% of clients can access their home independently. SAWs ramps are gateways, re-opening the possibilities of connecting with neighbors and the community and helping people choose to remain living in their own homes. For more information or to donate online, please visit us at www.sawsramps.org
About Rehab Medical
Rehab Medical, one of the nation's leading providers of complex rehab technology (CRT), strives to improve lives through custom mobility equipment tailored to individuals’ unique needs. Founded in 2005, the company has helped more than 250,000 people regain their independence. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Rehab Medical has been recognized on the list of Inc. 5000 fastest growing U.S. companies and received Better Business Bureau's® Torch Award for Ethics. Rehab Medical serves more than 22,000 patients per year across 18 states nationwide.
Laura Belko
Servants at Work
lbelko@sawsramps.org
