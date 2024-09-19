Twenty-One Indiana Families Receive Wheelchair Ramps in Volunteer Sprint

SAWs Hosts First-Ever Ramp-a-thon: Building Freedom Across Indiana

We’re thrilled to bring people together through this Ramp-a-thon to showcase the life-changing work of our volunteers.” — Tim Thurston

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servants at Work, Inc. (SAWs) is excited to announce the first-ever Ramp-a-thon on Saturday, September 21st, 2024. This day-long event will see volunteers across Indiana come together to build over 20 ramps for individuals with mobility challenges, providing them with the freedom and independence they need to access their homes.The event will be live-streamed on YouTube from 9 AM to 12 PM, giving viewers a chance to watch the builds in real time and support the mission by donating to help SAWs reach its fundraising goal of $5,000. The funds raised will directly support future ramp builds and continue SAWs' mission of empowering those in need.Event Highlights:• Over 20 ramps built simultaneously across Indiana• Live-stream of the ramp builds available on YouTube• $5,000 fundraising goal to support future ramp builds“We’re thrilled to bring people together through this Ramp-a-thon to showcase the life-changing work of our volunteers,” said Tim Thurston, Executive Director of SAWs. “Every ramp we build represents freedom for someone who has been struggling to leave their home.”Watch the Ramp-a-thon live here: https://www.youtube.com/live/IXvVMEY86FQ For more information about Servants at Work and their mission to provide accessibility to those in need, please visit www.sawsramps.org About SAWsFounded in 2003, SAWs(Servants at Work, Inc.) is a faith-based, volunteer-powered nonprofit organization serving clients throughout Indiana, as well as Arizona and Virginia. SAWs specializes in building wooden wheelchair ramps and for individuals living with permanent or long-term disabilities in low-income households.In less than six hours, a custom-built SAWs ramp can transform a person’s life. After a SAWs ramp is built at their home, 90% of clients describe accessing their home as “easy” and 67% of clients can access their home independently. SAWs ramps are gateways, re-opening the possibilities of connecting with neighbors and the community, and helping clients choose to remain living in their own homes. In 2024, SAWs celebrates serving their 4000th client, and are excited about growing to serve more clients every year. For more information or to donate online, please visit us at www.sawsramps.org

