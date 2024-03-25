NBAA Announces Recipients of 2024 International Operators Scholarships

Contacts: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Molly Hitch, 202-783-9353, scholarships@nbaa.org

Orlando, FL, March 25, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the recipients of 2024 International Operators Scholarships. The International Operators Scholarship provides recipients with funding to pursue professional development within business aviation careers, with a focus on international operations. There were record donations this year for the committee to support winners.

The scholarship winners are:

Grace Kane

Evan McCoy

Kasey Stevenson

Dennis Stevens

Chiedza Manyika

Nicholas Syiek

Allie Draper

Joshua Cherok

The 2024 International Operators Scholarship was made possible by generous funding providing by the following donor companies:

Prime Trip Support

UAS International Trip Support

Jet Aviation

International Trip Planning Services, LLC

Jetex

Candace Covington and Nat Iyengar

Boeing

Scholarship recipients will be honored at NBAA’s annual International Operators Conference, which takes place in Orlando, FL, from March 26-28. At the conference, representatives from the donors and the IOC Committee will be present to recognize this year’s recipients.

NBAA offers several scholarships to promote professional development and business aviation careers. For more information about NBAA scholarships or to download application forms, visit www.nbaa.org/scholarships.

# # #

