Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Awarded Green Seal® Certification for Safe Carpet Cleaning Solution

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in the development of soap-free cleaning products, proudly announces that its Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate has attained the esteemed Green Seal® Certification. This recognition underscores the product’s compliance with the rigorous "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use" standards, marking a significant achievement in the company's mission to provide environmentally friendly and effective cleaning solutions.

"We are ecstatic to have our Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate recognized with the Green Seal® certification," said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing. "This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to offer a safe cleaning solution that doesn't compromise on effectiveness or the environment. Our dedication to sustainable practices is reflected in this achievement, and we are honored to be a part of the Green Seal-certified family."

Originally granted certification by the Washington D.C.-based Green Seal Inc. in 2008, the Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate is licensed to display the Green Seal® Certification Mark. This accreditation is a testament to the product's environmental safety and alignment with the highest standards for health and ecological responsibility.

"Receiving the Green Seal® certification for our Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner is a significant milestone for Plus Manufacturing," continued Pearlstein. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing superior, environmentally safe cleaning products. Our customers can trust that our Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner delivers exceptional performance while meeting the highest standards for environmental safety."

The certification highlights Plus Manufacturing, Inc.'s commitment to not only creating products that are safe for people and pets but also effective in delivering unparalleled cleaning performance. Soap Free Procyon’s® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate is free of harmful chemicals, making it a leading choice for consumers seeking a safe carpet cleaning solution.

"Our promise to our customers has always been to provide high-quality, safe, and environmentally responsible cleaning solutions," added Pearlstein. "The Green Seal® certification is not just a recognition of our Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate's qualities but also a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the planet and the well-being of those who use our products."

For more information about the Green Seal-certified Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate and other environmentally safe cleaning solutions offered by Plus Manufacturing, Inc., please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been at the forefront of producing environmentally safe cleaning products for over four decades, with its trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon®. The company is dedicated to improving public health and environmental well-being through its sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a globally recognized nonprofit organization that aims to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Established in 1989, Green Seal sets rigorous health, environmental sustainability, and performance standards for its certification programs, fostering informed purchasing decisions among consumers. The Green Seal certification mark is an internationally recognized symbol indicating a product or service meets stringent health and environmental leadership criteria.