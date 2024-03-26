Grown Climate Smart and Valentine Distilling Forge Alliance for Sustainable Spirits
The DeLong Co., Inc.'s Grown Climate Smart initiative announces its strategic partnership with Ferndale, Michigan-based Valentine Distilling.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DeLong Co., Inc.'s Grown Climate Smart initiative announces its strategic partnership with Ferndale, Michigan-based Valentine Distilling, signaling a continued commitment to sustainability in the realm of spirits production. Valentine Distilling, recognized for its premium spirits, has forged an agreement with Grown Climate Smart, aligning its values with sustainability and environmental stewardship. By integrating the Grown Climate Smart logo onto product labels, Valentine Distilling exemplifies its dedication to climate-smart products when crafting nationally renowned spirits.
President and Founder at Valentine Distilling, Rifino Valentine, expresses enthusiasm for this collaboration: "Our sustainability journey has been a cornerstone of our business. Aligning with Grown Climate Smart feels like a logical progression for our sustainability journey. It reflects our ongoing commitment to sourcing ethically and producing high-quality spirits while reducing our environmental footprint."
Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager at The DeLong Co. Inc.’s Grown Climate Smart shares excitement about this partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Valentine Distilling, furthering our mission in promoting sustainability. Consumers will now have access to Grown Climate Smart labeled Valentine Distilling products, strengthening our collective efforts toward a more sustainable future."
The Grown Climate Smart logo represents adherence to sustainable farming practices, including cover cropping, reduced tillage, nutrient management, and windbreak implementation—values closely aligned with Valentine Distilling's dedication to responsible sourcing and production methods.
Valentine Distilling's pledge to sustainability is echoed in the incorporation of the Grown Climate Smart logo on their range of spirits, including whiskey, vodka, and gin. Each bottle bearing the Grown Climate Smart seal underscores the distillery's commitment to crafting premium-quality spirits sustainably.
As consumers continue to increasingly value environmentally responsible products, the collaboration between Valentine Distilling and Grown Climate Smart mirrors the growing demand for sustainability in the spirits industry. Valentine Distilling and The DeLong Co., Inc. invite consumers to seek out Grown Climate Smart labeled products from Valentine Distilling, promoting sustainable choices and supporting environmentally conscious initiatives.
