RAMP Up Your Program - Apply for Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development Funding Today

CYBERSECURITY EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING OPPORTUNITY

NIST is pleased to announce a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to support Regional Alliances and Multistakeholder Partnerships to Stimulate (RAMPS) cybersecurity education and workforce development. The funding expands the existing RAMPS program and anticipates awarding an additional fifteen awards of up to $200,000 through cooperative agreements.

As part of the Department of Commerce's Principles for Highly Effective Workforce Investments and Good Jobs Principles, RAMPS will support the NIST-led NICE program. NICE works with government, academia, and the private sector to advance cybersecurity education and workforce. Effective partnerships will focus on bringing together employers and educators to focus on developing the skilled workforce to meet industry needs within a local or regional economy.

Applicants must demonstrate through letters of commitment that, in additional to the applicant, at least one of each of the following types of organizations is committed to being part of the proposed regional alliance:

at least one institution of higher education or nonprofit training organization, and

at least one local employer or owner or operator of critical infrastructure.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 24, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webinar for interested applicants will be held on April 8, 2024 at 3-4pm Eastern Time to provide general information regarding this funding opportunity, offer general guidance on preparing applications, and answer questions.

