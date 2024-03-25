End Brain Cancer Initiative Looking to Partner with GBM Drug Development Companies to Help Fight for Patient Access
EBCI will be on-site at the 5th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit March 26th to March 28th in Boston, MA.
We are grateful to be at the GBM Drug Development Table and part of the conversation to increase patient education and access.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) engages directly with drug development companies to insert the patient voice into trial protocols and patient disease education and awareness campaigns. As part of this mission, we will be on-site at the 5th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit March 26th to March 28th in Boston, MA.
Shawn Drennan, EBCI Treasurer & Head of Finance & Operations, will be on-site to meet with drug development companies that want to partner with EBCI on patient disease education and clinical trial programs & services. Click the link to view Shawn's calendar and set a meeting with her for Tuesday 3/26, Wednesday 3/27, or Thursday 3/28 (Eastern Time) at the EBCI Booth: https://calendly.com/shawn-15jf/gbm-drug-dev-summit
“We are grateful to be at the GBM Drug Development Table and part of the conversation to increase patient education and access,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI President & CEO. The 5th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit is sponsored by The End Brain Cancer Initiative, Novocure, FYR, Kiyatec, Renishaw, and Sutter Health.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
