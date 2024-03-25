Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hottest new books to read this spring

Tuned In – Memoirs of a Piano Man by Jim Wilson A Million Miles from Yesterday by Maureen Connelly Medromeda by Lore Wren

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this beautifully written must-read, A Million Miles from Yesterday by Maureen Connolly, disparate cultures collide when a grieving doctor relives a personal tragedy after he is unable to save a woman from a fire in this riveting literary tale. Slainte, 979-8869224033

Acclaimed composer and award-winning music artist Jim Wilson releases Tuned In – Memoirs of a Piano Man: Behind the Scenes with Music Legends and Finding the Artist Within. Kirkus Reviews writes, "Wilson’s memoir chronicles an aspiring artist’s life in the music industry." Willow Bay Media, 979-8989538416, 979-8989538409

The myth of "Medromeda" by Lore Wren explores the life of Medusa before she became the feared monster that turns men to stone in this enthralling take on the famed Greek mythological tale. Wordlark Publishing, 979-8-9903427-0-5

A young woman contemplates whether coming back to the family home is a death wish as she struggles to unravel the decades old disappearance of her family in the gripping suspense thriller, This is not a House by Brandon Kitchen. 979-8-218-33617-2

The Philanthrope and the Appraiser by Amelia Paramour, popular freelance shutterbug's life takes a thrilling turn when she meets a fiery professor and art appraiser. After her father dies leaving behind an expensive collection of art, the women become embroiled with the Irish Mafia who believe the art holds the secrets to a legendary treasure in this exciting adventure. (Coming soon - April 2024).

In Nightwalker, a New York detective forms a police task force to track down a prolific serial killer who leaves no trace in this chilling and gripping, atmospheric thriller suspense by Louis Bruno. 979-8989672820.

Thomas Breen's compelling and tense courtroom drama, Brian Bradford faces a vengeful managed health care company in The Complaint, will keep readers on the edge of their seats in this enthralling legal thriller. BBRADFORD BOOKS, 979-8-9865185-3-4,

Wizards of the Mound by Ray Clifford Martinez II is a thrilling fantasy novel about an estranged mage/teacher for a powerful wizard academy who is forced to return to campus to solve the mysterious death or possible murder of his former mentor. HypnoToad Books 979-8-9903341-0-6

Vaxxed by T.C. Grantham, in a dystopian society amid a worldwide pandemic, a pair of teens grow closer while resisting a vaccine with troubling consequences in this intriguing and exciting YA novel.

Humanity-At-Its-Best: A Truth Seeker’s Guide to Living a Principled Life by Glenn Hoffarth offers an insightful and enlightening look at how to follow a moral code and lead a virtuous and harmonious life. Ice Age Trail Publishing House, 979-8218329129

In False Impressions by Ace Bryann, the handsome monarch of a small island and love of his life face intrigue and danger when his disreputable brother, the prince, returns from NY to wreak havoc. Dare To Dream Books, 979-8-218-34329-3

In When You See a Cardinal by Elizabeth Newberry, explore the colorful world of cardinals in this heartwarming children's book! With their bright red feathers and cheerful songs, these feathered friends bring comfort and joy, especially when missing someone dear in this beautifully illustrated children's book.

Terry McCaffrey explores the history of the postage stamp in The Secret World of Stamps: An Insider's behind-the-scenes look at creating our nation's "calling cards". An excellent historical journey. Small Art Press, 979-8218333560

A world overrun by bloodthirsty creatures rein supreme in a post-apocalyptic future. Humanity's only glimmer of hope is a young man in search of a champion who can eliminate this threat once and for all, his estranged father, and a teenage girl learning to wield special powers in this thrilling sci-fi fantasy.

The delightful and beautifully hand-painted children's book, Bobble Bunny leads her Grandbunnies on an exciting forest adventure in Grandpa's Bunny Adventure, by Raquel Medina - Coming soon April 2024.

A cat with heightened sensibilities protects humans through powers and unconditional love in Infinity Tales by M.C. Ryder. In M.C. Ryder's "The Darkened Enchantment," a firefighter with a vampire mom and werewolf dad meets a shy part-time gardener. After tragedy strikes, the women forge a bond despite their differences. When their worlds collide, will love win? MEC Publishing, 979-8-9885074-4-4 and 979-8-9885074-2-0

In Psi (Book One): Manifest by Ric Bruce, a professor must track people with amazing psychic abilities before they are exploited by a hidden enemy in this mind-bending thriller. Talent Forge Publishing, 979-8-9898203-0-6

In The Custodian by Miras Beale, a young accountant finds himself in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy where he must not only help unify opposing sides, but also survive in this edge of your seat, pulsating thriller. Provalis Publishing, 979-8989756407

Kitty and Elliot: When You Were Born by Sergio Wilinski chronicles the first year of life in this adorable delightfully illustrated children's tale. My Four Busy Kids Publishing, 979-8-9897595-0-7, 979-8-9897595-1-4

Thank You for Firing Me and Letting Me G(reatest) O(pportunity), D. Wilson Sr. shares wisdom about opportunity in job loss in this insightful self-help memoir. Through it All Publishing, 979-8218353513

A vengeful murderess, who was forsaken by her vile mother becomes a deadly threat to anyone who invades her territory by needle-crafting buttons into her victims in this intense horror suspense by Gwyneth by Angela Sanner EerieLit House of Publishing, 979-8218337056

JT is the sole survivor of a devastating battle and mankind's only hope to defeat a race of alien aggressors in the epic space saga and science-fiction novel, The Last Flight Home by Ricky Hausler. Federal Service Books, 979-8-9896126-1-1, 979-8-9896126-0-4

How to Be Sane in a Crazy World by Seth Kunen, MS, MSCP, PhD, PsyD, provides an important guide to building emotional resilience and maintaining sanity in a world that often seems crazy. Aben, Inc. 979-8-9901926-1-4

A game of hide and seek turns into an outright adventure in the charming and heartwarming, Where is Grandma? by Shari Farris. Ferris Wheel Books, 979-8989686209

In the adorable children's book, Super Samuel by Naomi Sawatzky, a happy-go-lucky boy handles teasing with courage. Hide & Seek Publishing, 979-8989633302

Comic book artist James R. Bowers shares his life stories for family and friends in his heartfelt autobiography, My Life Memories. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1733759083.