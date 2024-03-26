IEE Provides Nursing Credential Reports In Record Time To Increase Number of Nurses Eligible To Work In U.S.A.

USA is expected to need additional 200,000+ nurses per year and IEE 5-day evaluation provides international nurses with credential reports needed for licensure

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Education Evaluations (IEE) has perfected their 5-day evaluation process to provide internationally educated nurses with the credential reports they need to obtain licensure from a State Board of Nursing. This comes at a time when the United States is expected to need an additional 200,000+ nurses per year. The faster turn-around time provided by IEE will allow more eligible nurses to apply for open positions across the U.S.

Due to the ever-growing shortage of nurses, there is an increased demand for internationally educated nurses in the United States. Current statistics show that approximately 10% of the nurses in the U.S. were internationally educated. To practice in the U.S., a nurse must be licensed by a state Board of Nursing. The process for licensure includes an educational evaluation to establish comparability to nursing education in the U.S., as well as a review of English language proficiency, and licensure in a nurses’ home country. IEE provides the credential report that is a required component of an application to a State Board of Nursing.

IEE has provided evaluation and translation services of foreign diplomas, certificates, and transcripts for over 40 years, and recently has focused its attention on the nursing shortage through their 5-day evaluation process.

“A shortage of nurses could have serious implications for anyone seeking healthcare, as it will increase wait times, and potentially the quality of care, which is why it is vital that open positions are filled as quickly as possible by qualified nurses” said, Susan Sanders, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, IEE’s Chief Nurse Executive.

IEE is approved to provide nursing credential reports in North Carolina, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, South Carolina, and Wyoming. “Our goal is to work with the Nursing Boards in all fifty states, providing more nurses with the opportunity to apply for jobs in the U.S, and do our part to help overcome the nursing shortage,” said Sanders.



About International Education Evaluations:

Established in 1981, International Education Evaluations provides evaluation and translation services of foreign diplomas, certificates, and transcripts. Its reports are used for immigration, education, employment, professional licensing, and are accepted by thousands of colleges, universities, licensing boards, as well as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS). International Education Evaluations is a member of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services [NACES].