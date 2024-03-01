International Education Evaluations and Edubuk Partner to Eliminate Fake Credentials with Blockchain Verification

IEE & Edubuk enhance security & authenticity of credentials via blockchain tech, providing Universities with evaluations via cutting edge technology

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Education Evaluations is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Edubuk to enhance the security and authenticity of academic credentials through blockchain technology, providing Colleges, Universities, and Employers with evaluations that implement cutting edge technology.

Utilizing an eSeal solution, Edubuk has created an application to digitally record & verify educational and work-experience documents on the blockchain, making it faster, more secure, and incredibly efficient for International Education Evaluations to verify student and employee credentials.

For International Education Evaluations, a leading provider of evaluation and translation services of foreign diplomas, certificates, and transcripts, authenticity is at the very core of their business. “Every day we are seeing an increased number of fake documents, and with Edubuk’s blockchain technology, we can assure our university partners that our evaluations are based on authentic documents,” said International Education Evaluations CEO, David Haynes.

Edubuk will develop the tools necessary for Indian universities to issue transcripts and degrees directly onto the blockchain using their eSeal application. International Education Evaluations will then verify the degrees and transcripts issued by the universities directly on the blockchain and forward their completed reports onto U.S. universities that will also be using Edubuk’s eSeal application.

“This new technology will bring peace of mind to a lot of people, as the worry about forged documents will be virtually eliminated,” said Haynes, who went on to say, “Imagine having your academic and professional verification in a digital wallet, and anytime you need it, with just a click of a button, you can share it with employers and educational institutions. This is the future of foreign credential evaluations.”

About International Education Evaluations:

Established in 1981, International Education Evaluations provides evaluation and translation services of foreign diplomas, certificates, and transcripts. Its reports are used for immigration, education, employment, professional licensing, and are accepted by thousands of colleges, universities, licensing boards, as well as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS). International Education Evaluations is a member of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services [NACES].

About Edubuk:

Edubuk has created a Decentralized Application to Digitally Record & Verify Educational and Work-Experience Certificates on the Blockchain making it significantly cheaper and faster to conduct background verification process of Students and Employees. Their d-app on Concordium Blockchain (world’s most regulatory friendly Layer-1 Blockchain which is GDPR and CCPA compliant) records the certificates as NFTs and stores their metadata, including who was it issued to, who was it issued by, and what the certificate about.

Edubuk's patent published model is globally award winning and recognized by various reputed organizations including G20 Summit in Indonesia (2022), Best Edtech Startup Jury's choice out of 100 Startups, and many others.