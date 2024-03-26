SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Gridlogic to Strengthen Initiatives in the India Gaming Market

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Gridlogic to Strengthen Initiatives in the India Gaming Market

SCCG announced a strategic partnership with Gridlogic, a leading Real Money Technology group and a pioneer in the iGaming industry

Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive significant value for our stakeholders in one of the world's most dynamic gaming markets.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a premier advisory firm in the gaming industry with a global footprint and over 100 best-in-class client partners, today announced a strategic partnership with Gridlogic, a leading Real Money Technology group and a pioneer in the iGaming industry. This partnership is set to enhance SCCG's initiatives in the rapidly growing Indian gaming market, leveraging Gridlogic's innovative technology solutions and artificial intelligence capabilities for player protection.

With Gridlogic's reputation as one of India's fastest-growing gaming technology companies, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in SCCG's efforts to expand its global market entry and distribution of gaming products and platforms. Gridlogic, known for its next-generation technology and artificial intelligence applied to skill gaming, brings to the table a wealth of expertise and a robust portfolio of technology services that include gaming, data management, and business transformation.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with Gridlogic represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to navigate the complexities of the global gaming landscape. Gridlogic's innovative approach and technological prowess in the Indian market complement our strategic goals perfectly. Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive significant value for our stakeholders in one of the world's most dynamic gaming markets."

Pariekshit Maddishetty, Founder of Gridlogic, also shared his optimism regarding the collaboration, "Partnering with SCCG Management is a landmark moment for us at Gridlogic. Their global perspective and deep industry insights align seamlessly with our vision of revolutionizing the gaming sector through technology and artificial intelligence. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the Indian market but also accelerates our journey towards becoming a global leader in gaming technology solutions."

Founded in 2008, Gridlogic has been at the forefront of the digital gaming revolution, enabling millions of players and technology clients across the globe to benefit from its innovative solutions. The company's aggressive approach, strong values, and inspiring business ethics have earned it respect and a formidable presence in the industry, with operations extending across three countries.

The strategic partnership between SCCG Management and Gridlogic is set to create a robust platform for innovation and growth in the gaming sector, especially within the Indian market. Both companies are committed to leveraging their collective strengths to foster a responsible and vibrant gaming ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

ABOUT GRIDLOGIC

Gridlogic is a global Real Money Technology group and a pioneer in the iGaming industry. With a focus on next-generation technology and artificial intelligence for player protection, Gridlogic has emerged as one of India’s rapidly growing technology companies. The company is dedicated to delivering end-to-end solutions and innovative products to the regulated and emerging markets, making significant contributions to the digital gaming revolution.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/



