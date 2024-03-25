WABC Eyewitness News Anchor Honored with 2024 Voice of Kindness Award from Local Holocaust Education Foundation

Michelle Charlesworth, WABC Eyewitness News Anchor Educate To Remember Journey for the Living Fitness Challenge 2024

Award-winning journalist Michelle Charlesworth to be recognized by the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Fndn during annual Journey for the Living Walk

Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.” — Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust Survivor

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Charlesworth, distinguished reporter and co-anchor of WABC Eyewitness News on Saturday and Sunday Mornings, is receiving the 2024 Voice of Kindness Award from the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) for her exceptional and unwavering support of the Foundation's mission to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness through Holocaust education.Charlesworth’s impactful work is a shining example of how one individual can make a significant difference by fostering compassion and understanding. She used her voice as a powerful instrument for positive change, shedding light on the historical significance and enduring impact of the Holocaust."I am absolutely thrilled and humbled to be recognized by a group dedicated to first-hand experiential education about the Holocaust,” said Charlesworth. “I was honored to meet Mark Schonwetter years ago and to write about his story of surviving the Holocaust as a boy. What is amazing is that his story is also about hope, faith, family, and the kindness of strangers. Regular people willing to risk their lives for others facing immoral persecution.”MSHEF will bestow this honor during their fourth annual Journey For The Living walk, May 5 at 11:30 am, at the Livingston New Jersey Oval. Walk attendees will have the unique opportunity to walk alongside Michelle Charlesworth and Mark Schonwetter, the Foundation's namesake and Holocaust survivor, to raise crucial funds for Holocaust Education.Join us in celebrating Michelle Charlesworth’s outstanding dedication to making the world a better place and her partnership with the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. Learn more about the Foundation at its work at mshefoundation.org ###[About Michelle Charlesworth]Michelle Charlesworth is a reporter and co-anchor of WABC-TV's popular Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday Morning. Since joining the Eyewitness News team in 1998, Michelle has reported news from Israel and the occupied territories to Oscar's Red Carpet, but she is probably best known for her award-winning reports on her personal battle with skin cancer. She has been honored with the prestigious Gold Triangle Award for Journalism. Michelle is also host of WABC-TV's Emmy Award-winning special programs, Broadway Backstage - a look at the upcoming spring and fall theater seasons, and Above and Beyond - a salute to local high school students and teachers who have made a difference in their schools and communities.[About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation]The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.In just 4 years, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has granted over $293,000, covering 31 states and reaching over 114,000 students.

