gamescom latam BIG Festival gets record number of independent game submissions for the festival
This year, 922 independent games from 74 countries were registered for the event; 287 more registrations than at BIG Festival 2023SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom, the biggest games event in the world, is also arriving in Latin America and, in the first edition in the territory, it has already broken the record for independent game submissions: gamescom latam BIG Festival received registrations for 922 games from 74 countries, and for eight different platforms. Of these numbers, 474 entries are from Brazilian games.
In comparison, gamescom latam BIG Festival 2024 received 287 more games submissions for evaluation than last year, which had 626 games registered, from 55 different countries. In the 2022 edition, there were 538 games registered.
“We are thrilled with this record achieved and to see the public's support for the first edition of gamescom latam”, says Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of gamescom latam and BIG Festival. “The gaming community and industry continues to grow not only in Brazil, but around the world. Therefore, we want gamescom latam to be the home of this segment, and we are very excited to see that independent game registrations have been increasing year after year, proving that the festival brings a great legacy and generates visibility.”
Tickets for gamescom latam 2024
The first batch of tickets is now available and visitors can purchase tickets valid for single visits on Thursday (June 27th), Friday (June 28th), Saturday (June 29th) or Sunday (June 30th) or the combo of tickets for 4 days of event (Thursday to Sunday). The price of the first batch for single days is R$ 150 for a full ticket, R$ 75 for a half-price ticket and the combo costs R$530 a full ticket or R$265 for half-price.
There is also the option of a social ticket for visitors who wish to make a donation of R$10 to AbleGamers Brasil, an NGO that combats social isolation and promotes accessibility through games. The donation amount will be added to the final ticket price, and anyone can purchase it without needing to present documents or take donations on the day of the event. The price of the social ticket for a single visit is R$95 and the combo with 4 tickets (Thursday to Sunday) is R$345.
gamescom latam, which takes place from June 26th to 30th, at São Paulo Expo, will have several activations and attractions such as game testing from gamescom latam BIG Festival, brazil panorama, world panorama, presence of major publishers, talks, meet & greet with influencers, access to the board games area, a store with collectibles, eSports championships and activations, the possibility of meeting artists in artists’ alley and much more. Tickets will be available through the official gamescom latam website.
About gamescom latam
gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the gaming industry, has also arrived in Latin America. In 2024, gamescom latam takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 26th to 30th. The BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, will take place at gamescom latam. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and licensed by game.
About game – the German Games Industry Association
We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organisers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for computer and video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, devcom and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.
About Koelnmesse
Koelnmesse is an international leader in organizing trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment segments. Hosted in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, trade visitors, and exhibitors from across the world with a highly effective approach – in person at the venue and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the premier B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: In Singapore, gamescom asia provides an additional powerful industry platform for the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific games market, comprehensively combining supply and demand. Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH in São Paulo, dedicated to promoting and organizing world-class trade fairs and events in Brazil. The mission is to bring global innovation, knowledge and business opportunities to various industries.
About Omelete Company
The largest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 15 million people every month eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comic books, with texts, videos and posts on social media. The brands Omelete, The Enemy, CCXP, Game XP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Baiano and Chippu are part of the Omelete Company.
NEXT EVENTS:
gamescom latam, São Paulo, Brazil, 26 – 30 June 2024
gamescom, Cologne, Germany, 21 – 25 August 2024
gamescom asia, Singapore, 17 – 20 October 2024
