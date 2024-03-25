Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of China in Cyprus Wang Sheng Meets with Secretary General of COMESA

On 21 March 2024, Chargé d’Affaires Wang Sheng met with Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). The two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between China and COMESA.

Mr. Wang said that the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in China this autumn, and China is willing to strengthen all-round cooperation with COMESA under the framework of the Forum. At the same time, China will further provide support for the capacity building of COMESA.

Ms. Kapwepwe thanked China for its long-term support for the development of COMESA, and said that COMESA is willing to enhance communication and deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields.