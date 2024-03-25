Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,349 in the last 365 days.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of China in Cyprus Wang Sheng Meets with Secretary General of COMESA

On 21 March 2024, Chargé d’Affaires Wang Sheng met with Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). The two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between China and COMESA.

Mr. Wang said that the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in China this autumn, and China is willing to strengthen all-round cooperation with COMESA under the framework of the Forum. At the same time, China will further provide support for the capacity building of COMESA.

Ms. Kapwepwe thanked China for its long-term support for the development of COMESA, and said that COMESA is willing to enhance communication and deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields.

You just read:

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of China in Cyprus Wang Sheng Meets with Secretary General of COMESA

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more