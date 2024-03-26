Mayor Andre Dickens Appoints ECO-Action Executive Director to Environmental Board

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Community Action, Inc. today announces that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appointed ECO-Action Executive Director, Carla Lewis, to the City of Atlanta Clean Energy Advisory Board, effective February 22, 2024.

The community-led Advisory Board was relaunched on Feb. 3, 2023, to support the advancement of Atlanta’s climate action goals, this includes the city’s commitment to 100% clean energy for all Atlantans by 2035 through science-based, community driven solutions, and partner engagement. As part of the city’s strategic plan, the board has also prioritized building a roadmap to advance environmental justice and reduce household energy burden by 10% in underserved communities, among several other crucial goals impacting people in vulnerable communities.

Lewis is joining a diverse and elite group of only 25 hand-selected thought partners, civic leaders, public, nonprofit, private sectors, community-based organizations, and academia. Community members from the most Energy Burdened Neighborhood Planning Units (NPU) are also part of the board.

“I am honored that Mayor Dickens appointed me to serve on this critically important advisory board, as this role aligns with the work of ECO-Action and our focus on ensuring families and communities throughout Georgia rightfully have clean air, water, land, and energy,” said Lewis. “At ECO-Action, we believe there is no social justice without environmental justice. My appointment is yet another way ECO-Action can help to ensure more Atlantans and Georgians receive racial and social equity.”

As a member of the Clean Energy Advisory Board, Lewis will play a crucial role in providing strategic recommendations to the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience as it lays the foundation for a community-driven Climate Resilience “Action” Plan, focusing on racial equity and environmental justice.

About Environmental Community Action

ECO-Action exists to promote a safe and health environment by helping Georgia communities organize to address environmental health hazards and pollution. ECO-Action serves the general population, but focuses on vulnerable, low-income communities and communities of color. The organization’s objective is to empower communities to become resilient – better able to respond to environmental threats such as global warming and move forward to improve their environmental, social, and economic health and wellbeing.