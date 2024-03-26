Youthful Savings Joins YIPPEE Exchange

Youthful Savings will contribute to entrepreneurship education for youth through the YIPPEE Exchange

We are excited to have YS join YIPPEE to connect youth with real-world skill building and prepare them to contribute to the economic vitality of their community.” — Emily Bean, Burton D. Morgan Foundation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) is taking another critical step in providing educational solutions for youth and educators in financial, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship education by joining the YIPPEE Exchange. YIPPEE is an innovative nationwide platform that brings together youth entrepreneurship resources. An initiative of Burton D. Morgan Foundation, it aims to help K-12 students build entrepreneurial skills for the real world.

“We are excited to have YS join YIPPEE’s slate of cutting-edge resources designed to connect youth with real-world skill building and prepare them to contribute to the economic vitality of their community. Their products add a layer of depth to our offerings and provide an engaging and unique way to learn about finance, business, and turning passions into a career. We welcome them into our community.”

Emily Bean, Director of Youth Entrepreneurship Education, Burton D. Morgan Foundation

YIPPEE will allow YS to provide more young people with essential business, technology, finance, workforce, and entrepreneurial skills. Together with YIPPEE, YS can take its educational products to various public schools across the country, delivering innovative and engaging educational resources to teachers.

Providing entrepreneurial education has been a critical theme throughout the country and YIPPEE seeks to make it easier for educators to access what they need. As the marketplace for entrepreneurship educations grants, educators get to decide what they want for their classrooms, providers offer a variety or products, and sponsors pay for it all.

"Being a Career and Technical Educator is about empowering young minds with practical skills for their future success. With the innovative resources from Youthful Savings, we're not just teaching; we're transforming. It's the joy of shaping tomorrow's professionals while embracing cutting-edge tools that make learning engaging and impactful." - Adrienne Spurlock, Teacher from Arkansas

YS will support YIPPEE as a game changer for K-12 education. Developing entrepreneurial skill sets in all youth will improve their future, resulting in economic growth and community development. YS' premiere courses, the award-winning "My Own Business Challenge" and "Handle Your Business," are some of the products now available on the YIPPEE Exchange. YS is also offering free resources such as "Money and Kids: Understanding the System Built Before You" and "The Art of Storytelling" - providing the entire YIPPEE community with a set of products that enables all youth to get involved in the economy at a young age and become the next generation of world citizens and business owners!

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.