Governor Abbott Announces New Eastman Investment In Longview

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Eastman will add an additional manufacturing facility at its existing site in Longview, Texas. Eastman produces specialty materials found in items people use every day globally, like eyewear, cosmetics packaging, medical equipment, textiles, films, coatings, and more. The project will create more than 200 new jobs and approximately $1.2 billion in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $2,040,000 has been extended to Eastman for the project.



“Texas is where businesses flourish and people prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “With our highly skilled workforce, unmatched business climate, and reasonable regulations, it is no surprise businesses from around the globe continue to choose to grow in Texas. This additional facility by Eastman in Longview will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to hardworking Texans and millions in capital investment to East Texas. I thank the members of the Texas Legislature and local leaders for their tireless work to attract world-class business investments to our great state. Together, we will continue to create a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”



“Congratulations to the Eastman facility in Longview," said Senator Bryan Hughes. "This grant will support the creation of several hundred jobs and represents a significant capital investment. I thank CEO Mark Costa and the Eastman Board for selecting Longview out of sites from around the country. I thank Governor Abbott for his strong leadership in supporting Texas business.”



“It’s been my sincere honor to work with the Eastman team to bring this world-class molecular recycling investment to Longview,” said State Representative Jay Dean. “This is an economic development win for our East Texas communities. My sincere thanks to our Governor, Greg Abbott, for his leadership on this project and again helping to bring a great opportunity to the state of Texas.”



“We deeply appreciate the support of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas for its continued collaboration as we announce this large investment at our Longview facility,” said Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa. “We are excited to work with the State and continue our legacy in Texas for generations to come by building this world-scale plant that will remove significant plastic waste from the region and create true circularity all while setting a new benchmark for decarbonization.”



“I am thrilled with the announcement of Eastman’s plans to make such a large investment at their Longview facility,” said Longview Mayor Andy Mack. “Out of all the places in the United States, they chose us and for that, I could not be more grateful. This new facility will bring around 200 full-time high-paying jobs to the community and approximately 1,000 temporary construction jobs during the building process who will be eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels, and providing an overall economic boom to our economy. I applaud the hard work of The City of Longview, The Longview Economic Development Corporation, Gregg County, Harrison County, the Hallsville ISD Board, and Governor Greg Abbott for creatively working together to partner with Eastman to better our community and region for decades to come. Without Governor Abbott’s advocacy and continued support for Longview, I am certain this project would never have come to fruition.”



"East Texas has a reason to celebrate today,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Simms. “Eastman has been a foundational business in Harrison County since the 1950s. Over the years, Eastman has not only been a great community partner, supporter of other businesses, schools, and our youth—but also provided a livelihood for many families. Today's announcement of an additional facility at their current site in Longview gives communities in Gregg and Harrison counties hope for many more generations of Eastman employees. Join me and the Harrison County Commissioners as we welcome this Eastman expansion to our community. We look forward to the continued success of Eastman well into the future."



“It’s with the greatest appreciation to the decisionmakers of Eastman for their choice of Longview, Texas to expand their company,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. “This is a game changer for East Texas.”



“Eastman is a longstanding institution in Longview, Texas, and we are more than honored that they have chosen the Longview site for their newest expansion project,” said President and CEO of Longview Economic Development Corp. Wayne Mansfield. “Nothing gives us more pride than when a legacy industry recognizes the assets of our workforce, our infrastructure, and our overall business climate by choosing to make new investments in our community. The confidence Eastman has in our region is revered, and our partnership will continue to grow to new heights as they integrate the circular economy into the heart of Longview. I can speak on behalf of the Longview Economic Development Board and LEDCO team that we are proud of the partnership that we share with Eastman and our community partners.”



