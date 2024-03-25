Submit Release
Identifying forged documents and imposters at the border focus of study visit to The Netherlands

Disseminating good practices and enhancing knowledge of new technologies in detecting forged documents and imposters at border crossing points was the focus of a three-day study visit organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department from 20 to 22 March 2024. This study visit included both an instructional component on chip technology in passports and a working visit to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and took place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. This visit was held in close co-operation with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the Identity Fraud and Documents Centre of Expertise (ECID) for border police representatives from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Participants improved their knowledge of the latest forgery trends and the basics of chip technology. They also learned about new security features incorporated into travel documents thanks to a briefing from Dutch document experts. Participants also visited Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s largest and busiest airports, to observe firsthand good practices in managing document checks of passengers at airports.

Representatives from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee highlighted the importance of such visits. "In today's ever-evolving border security landscape, study visits and knowledge-sharing are crucial for European border guards. By learning from each other's best practices and staying informed about new trends and forgery techniques, these frontline officers can be even more effective in safeguarding our borders."

The study visit was facilitated by experts from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee for four border police representatives from Bosnia-Herzegovina, including two border police and two representatives from the Agency for Education and Professional Development. This study visit concluded the training cycle for the country. These participants had previously completed a Training of Trainers course in December 2022.

This activity is part of an ongoing project focused on supporting OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in their efforts to reduce the number of people that illegally cross borders using a fake or stolen identity or by posing as an imposter. This project is funded by the United States of America through its Mission to the OSCE.

