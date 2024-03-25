Winners Unveiled at The Globe Gala Awards in Baku

The Globe Gala, organized for the fifth time by The Millionaire Concept, brought together leading figures from the business, art, fashion worlds in Baku.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, March 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Globe Gala, organized for the fifth time by The Millionaire Concept , brought together leading figures from the business, art, fashion worlds in Baku. Held at the historic Nizami Cinema Center in Azerbaijan, the event gathered significant figures from over 20 countries, where awards in different categories found their rightful recipients.Celebrated as one of Azerbaijan's leading business organizations, The Millionaire Concept orchestrated the prestigious 'The Globe Gala' event in Baku, spanning from March 17th to 19th. The event, organized for the fifth consecutive year, brought together prominent figures from the local and international business community over three days. Notable businesspeople and celebrities from over 20 countries, including Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Spain, Jordan, and Qatar, participated in the event.The event, held in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku, served as a gathering ground for notable figures from the realms of art, society, sports, and business. Additionally, a 'Networking Day' took place, featuring the participation of both local and international business professionals, influencers, and renowned personalities. On the first day of the event, opportunities were provided for business individuals to connect with various figures. The second day featured the prestigious The Globe Gala awards ceremony held at Azerbaijan's iconic Nizami Cinema Center, where the winners were announced. Among the recipients of The Globe Gala were Seda İnan, female entrepreneur Dilşat Erdil, and businessman and tourism professional Recai Çakır.Among the distinguished attendees of The Globe Gala event were prominent figures such as Agil Mamiyev, the Founder of The Millionaire Concept, alongside Angela Pearl, Laura Omuralieva, Dr. Maksym Ivanchuk, Amal Ameen, Samet Özetci, Radena Rissine, Jakob Lambaz, Martna Lutsenko, Seda İnan, Gulbakhar Kalmuratova, Viktoriya Iqonina, Iroda Tulyaqanova, Nilufar Khudoyberdieva, Jalal Kengerli, Alona Mykolaichuk, Recai Çakır, Rena Soltanova, Alessia Brant, and Ruslan Mamedov.Speaking about The Globe Gala event, Agil Mamiyev, the Founder of The Millionaire Concept, expressed his delight, stating, "We are delighted to gather influential business personalities and renowned figures from various countries in Baku for The Globe Gala event. This fifth edition offers both local and international business leaders, influencers, and celebrities the opportunity to forge meaningful connections. Furthermore, during this prestigious event, we presented awards at The Globe Gala ceremony. I extend my congratulations to the winners and heartfelt gratitude to all who attended and contributed to the event.’’At The Globe Gala event, where prominent figures from the business world convened, globally recognized brands also met with members of The Millionaire Concept. Operating in numerous cities worldwide, The Millionaire Concept facilitated connections between brands and celebrities through collaborations with influencers, enabling relationships to form between them.