Rudy Kusuma’s Real Estate Agency Proves Indispensable in the Digital Age, Defying Predictions of Industry Obsolescence
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold response to recent discussions, including a FORTUNE magazine article suggesting that the role of real estate agents is diminishing in the era of digital information, Rudy Lira Kusuma asserts the enduring value and necessity of professional real estate services. Reacting to notions that real estate agents could be replaced by online platforms, Kusuma emphasizes, "Yes, I agree that if machines can do what you do, then you would be replaced. That’s why here in my team, our mission is 'To Help You Achieve Your Heart's Desires'. What makes us relevant and impossible for the internet or machines to replace is our humanity, our care. We care about our clients' vision, their heart's desires."
Rudy Lira Kusuma team of real estate professionals go beyond the transactional aspects of buying and selling homes, focusing on the life events and personal situations driving these decisions. Whether it’s navigating through the emotional process of selling a family home due to a death, marriage, the joy of a new baby, divorce, or downsizing for elderly couples, Kusuma’s team provides a level of empathy, understanding, and personalized service that no online platform can match. "The personal, empathetic touch we provide, especially in handling life’s major events like marriage, births, and downsizing for retirement, is something no internet service can offer. We’re not just facilitating transactions; we’re helping people navigate through significant life changes with care and expertise," added Lori Hintz, manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Kusuma’s team offers unique services that deeply resonate with clients' personal needs and situations, such as providing access to off-market listings, personalizing home buying and selling strategies, and understanding the emotional aspects of real estate decisions. These services starkly contrast the impersonal nature of online real estate platforms, reaffirming the critical role of real estate professionals in today's market.
Kusuma adds, "The consumers are not just looking for a 3br/2ba. If real estate agents are only showing homes that are already in MLS, then yes, the internet can replace that. However, here in my team, we focus on more than that. We focus on showing you homes that match your home buying criteria every day, including homes that you cannot find on the internet."
The recent $418 million NAR settlement mentioned in the FORTUNE article, rather than signaling an end to real estate agents, presents an opportunity for reform and improvement within the industry. "This settlement challenges us to elevate our practices and prove our value beyond the mere facilitation of sales. Our mission to help clients achieve their heart's desires is something that stands testament to our relevance and irreplaceability," Kusuma adds.
“Rudy Lira Kusuma and Team Offer Unmatched Human Touch in Real Estate, Beyond What the Internet Can Provide,” added Hazel Tubayan, corporate relationship manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
This dedication to going above and beyond in understanding and meeting clients' needs showcases the unique benefits provided by real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. From granting exclusive access to off-market listings to navigating the complexities of real estate transactions with a personal touch, Kusuma’s team stands as a beacon of humanity in an industry often misconstrued as becoming obsolete in the face of technological advancements.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”), led by Rudy Lira Kusuma, champions the human element in the California real estate market. Through a commitment to understanding and fulfilling clients' deepest desires and life goals, the team offers services that transcend the capabilities of digital platforms, reinforcing the lasting value of professional real estate guidance and personalized care. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
