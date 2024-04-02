Leading California Real Estate Broker Revolutionizes Agent Success In 2024 With Proven Industry-Changing System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”), led by visionary Rudy Lira Kusuma, proudly unveils its groundbreaking lead generation strategy, setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry through innovative corporate alliances, a direct marketing system, and an outstanding in-house sales team.
Inside sales team is instrumental in sourcing customers from various channels, complementing corporate partnerships with industry giants like Zillow, Realtor.com, and others. Here's how inside sales team generates valuable leads:
• Live Connection Overflows: Leveraging platforms like Zillow Live Connections, Zillow Seller Connections, Opcity, and RISE Platinum, team establishes direct connections with customers in real-time, ensuring a steady flow of high-quality leads.
• Nurture & Follow-Ups: Dedicated team conducts nurturing and follow-up activities with leads from Zillow, Opcity, RISE Platinum, PrimeStreet, and other platforms, ensuring no opportunity goes unexplored.
• Open House / Tour of Homes: Engaging open house events and tours attract prospective buyers and sellers, creating valuable opportunities for agents to connect with motivated clients.
• Buyers-in-Waiting (Reverse Prospecting): Innovative reverse prospecting techniques help identify buyers actively seeking properties, facilitating seamless matches with available listings.
• Sign Call, Billboard, Mailings, Ads, Google / Website / Landing Pages: Through a multi-channel direct marketing approach, reach potential clients through various mediums, maximizing market reach and impact.
Company-generated customer system, coupled with corporate partnerships, has propelled Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to remarkable success. In the past year alone, results include:
• Zillow Flex: 3,606 direct connections with customers
• Zillow Sellers Connections: 493 direct sellers connections in the last 5 months
• Realtor.com - Opcity: 220 direct connections with customers
• RISE Platinum: 593 direct connections with customers
• PrimeStreet: Results pending, with promising prospects for success.
In the last 12 months, the team achieved over $1 billion in sales volume, showcasing the effectiveness of the approach.
Distressed Properties Listings Opportunities
In April 2024, introduced a new stream of company-generated sellers' appointments. Assembled a dedicated team of listings agents, known as Distressed Sellers - Distressed Verified Data (DVD). Leveraging advanced AI technology, DVD identifies consumers experiencing distress or late mortgage payments, providing verified contact information and valuable insights to the agents.
Empowering Agents for Success with a Proven Direct Marketing System
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers agents the unique opportunity to leverage the proprietary marketing system. Agents can choose between utilizing company-generated customers or marketing system to generate their own leads. Provide access to proven Millionaire Real Estate Agents Home Selling System, empowering agents to tailor their approach to their preferences and business goals.
Specialized Teams Driving Success
Operational model is structured around a team of specialists, with each person having a specific role. Marketing team generates inbound calls, which the administrative team inputs into the database. The inside sales team then contacts these leads to assess their timing and motivation. Once identified, the outside sales agents, also specialists, handle these appointments.
Join the Revolution
“Redefine real estate brokerage by prioritizing agent success through innovative systems and strategies. What sets us apart is the unique approach: not only generate customers for agents, consistently delivering up to $1 billion worth of generated customers each year, but also offer agents the exclusive opportunity to license proven Millionaire Real Estate Agents marketing system. This empowers agents to generate their own customers if they choose to, providing unparalleled flexibility and control over their business,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “With a commitment to exceptional service and a focus on making positive impacts in communities, brokerage is the ultimate partner for agents looking to thrive in today's competitive market.”
To learn more, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Other