More than 300 businesses and manufacturers to attend the VGMF 2024

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI — More than 300 domestic and foreign businesses and manufacturers will attend the Việt Nam Global Manufacturing 2024 (VGMF2024) to explore investment and business cooperation opportunities.

The event will take place on March 26 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

With the continuous development and transformation of the global economy, smart manufacturing has become the key force driving industrial upgrading and economic growth this year.

Việt Nam, as a new production link in Asia, is playing an increasingly important role in the global smart manufacturing supply chain.

In that context, VGMF2024 aims to create a platform for exchanging among Government agencies; professional associations, Vietnamese businesses and FDI enterprises.

The forum will focus on discussing the latest technology, new industry trends, investment opportunities and how to find ways to co-operate and develop in the new global economic context.

VGMF2024 is not only a window to introduce the latest technology and business models, but also a catalyst to promote smart production co-operation between Việt Nam and manufacturing countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and China, which will continue to invest in the near future. — VNS