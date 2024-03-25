Vietnam Airlines passengers to access internet from 2025

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in providing In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) service, marking a new step forward during the digital transformation process.

Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines plans to offer internet access to passengers on some of its aircraft next year on international flights to the US and Europe, and some domestic flights.

The service will be carried out on the remaining aircraft and flights from 2026.

To that end, VNPT will coordinate with Vietnam Airlines to build a roadmap, complete procedures, install hardware and software, and support operations. The speed of the carrier's in-flight internet network is expected to be up to 60 Mbps.

There are currently more than 1,000 commercial aircraft worldwide equipped with IFC, and the figure is hoped to increase to more than 24,000 by 2035. VNS