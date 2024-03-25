Rudy Lira Kusuma Leads The Way In Real Estate Innovation Ahead Of NAR Settlement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Long before the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) proposed its recent settlement, Rudy Lira Kusuma and his team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty were pioneering innovative real estate practices in Southern California. Established in 2011, Kusuma's brokerage has consistently set industry precedents, particularly in advocating for the independence of real estate agents in negotiating their fees with buyers and introducing unique marketing strategies that directly benefit consumers and agents alike.
Years ahead of the curve, Kusuma implemented a buyers' contract system since its inception, ensuring his team's buyers' agents could negotiate their fees independently, not reliant on MLS listings. This forward-thinking approach has afforded VIP buyers clients exclusive access to off-market and unlisted homes, aligning perfectly with the consumer-centric objectives outlined in the NAR settlement.
For sellers, Kusuma's brokerage leverages a robust home selling marketing system that boasts over 100,000 buyers in waiting, generating over 3,000 inquiries monthly. This proactive stance diverges from traditional passive selling tactics, offering multiple cash offers for VIP seller clients through a database filled with eager buyers.
Innovative Strategies and Consumer Benefits:
• Direct Response Marketing: Shifts from generic advertising to offering concrete, desirable outcomes for prospects.
• Unique Selling Proposition (USP): Distinctly answers "What's in it for me?" for clients, setting the brokerage apart.
• Guaranteed Sale Program: Offers written performance guarantees, enhancing credibility and client trust.
• Tour of Homes: Reimagines open houses to generate excitement and competition without the pressure.
• Team Concept: Focuses on specialization, allowing agents to excel in their strengths and provide superior service.
• Marketing a List of Homes: Kusuma explained “Usually, agents try to sell the homes they've listed. But this can be limiting—if someone wants a three-bedroom and you only have two-bedrooms, they might not be interested. My approach is different. When someone's interested in a listing but it's not quite right, I let them know we can find exactly what they're looking for using the wider MLS listings. I've started providing lists of homes based on what buyers really want, like a certain price range or specific features. This way, I'm not just selling my listings; I'm helping buyers find their dream home, no matter who's listing it.”
• Buyer Contracts: Advocates for exclusive agreements, ensuring agents are compensated for their time and expertise.
• Worthy Cause Referral Marketing: “Normally, agents constantly ask friends and family for referrals, which can get annoying fast. This approach often pushes people away. I decided to change things up by supporting a cause I care about. Now, a portion of every commission I earn goes to charity. This feels great for me and makes my clients more eager to refer me. They know their referrals help contribute to something positive, making the whole process more rewarding for everyone involved," Kusuma said.
• Going Around the MLS: Attracts buyers with unique access to off-market properties, offering unparalleled service.
“Our team has transformed the traditional buyer-agent dynamic with a groundbreaking approach to buyer contracts, setting a new standard for commitment and service in the real estate industry. This model includes the VIP Buyer Presentation, compelling buyers to engage his team exclusively. Additionally, our team has pioneered providing exclusive access to off-market homes, circumventing the limitations of MLS listings,” said Lori Hintz, manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “This strategy not only differentiates our team by offering buyers unique opportunities they cannot find on their own or through other agents but also reinforces the value of professional representation, securing a more rewarding experience for both buyers and agents.”
Rudy Lira Kusuma's approach not only predated the changes brought by the NAR settlement but has also set a new benchmark for real estate practices in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond. "Our commitment to innovation and exceptional service is unwavering," said Kusuma. "We've always believed in empowering our agents and providing unmatched value to our clients. Our methods, proven over years of success, are now more relevant than ever in light of the NAR settlement."
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) is a leading real estate brokerage in California, dedicated to innovative practices and exceptional client service. Under the visionary leadership of Rudy Lira Kusuma, the brokerage has become a beacon of change and excellence in the real estate industry. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
