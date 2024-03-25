Registration Reminder - Supreme Court E-filing

The public portal of the North Dakota Appellate Case System will be live April 8. Attorneys are required to e-file and self-represented parties are encouraged to register.

Registration is required to e-file. Attorney and organization registrations must be approved by the office of the clerk of the supreme court. The clerk's office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Outside of these hours, the clerk's office will not approve registrations.

Registration will be available starting April 8. Please plan accordingly to ensure you are able to submit your e-filings.