Registration Reminder - Supreme Court E-filing

The public portal of the North Dakota Appellate Case System will be live April 8.  Attorneys are required to e-file and self-represented parties are encouraged to register

 

Registration is required to e-file.  Attorney and organization registrations must be approved by the office of the clerk of the supreme court. The clerk's office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Outside of these hours, the clerk's office will not approve registrations.

 

Registration will be available starting April 8.  Please plan accordingly to ensure you are able to submit your e-filings.

