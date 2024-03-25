Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Obtains SOC1 Certification

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the SOC1 Audit and Certification process.

The SOC1 Audit, a cornerstone of trust in financial reporting, was performed by third-party auditor Ernst & Young in conformance to the AICPA governing body standards.

This successful audit focuses on the effectiveness of company controls and the ability to safeguard client data.

Obtaining the SOC1 report from a third-party auditor allows Pentagon 2000 Software to confidently and effectively communicate information about its risk management and internal controls framework to customers.

For more information about this certification and internal audit result at Pentagon 2000 Software, please contact your company representative or mail to info@pentagon2000.com

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

