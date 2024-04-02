Fourth year of Carbon Negative Status for Tidy Green Clean as business grows to 500-strong
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidy Green Clean, the leading ISO-accredited, carbon negative, commercial cleaning business headquartered in Aberdeen, has renewed its Carbon Negative status for a fourth consecutive year.
Partnering with Carbon-Zero UK, Tidy Green Clean’s commitment to its environmental values continues apace, as the business itself expands to a sixth region in Tayside and will reach 500 employees this year.
Its latest blog, Having a Carbon Negative Strategy, discusses in more detail the purpose and partners behind this achievement and provides a challenge and a call to other businesses in the region to examine their own operations to reduce, reuse and recycle across their businesses.
Andrew Alleway, Founder and MD said, “Our company values are People, Standards, and the Environment. Our Carbon Negative status, for a fourth year running, underpins all three. It’s the only way things will change, by businesses repeatedly and culturally committing to sustainable change that benefits their people, their communities and the planet we all share. Our partnership with Carbon-Zero keeps us on our toes with their meticulous and vastly experienced audit and evaluation.”
Tidy Green Clean has also updated its website. Using the familiar domain name www.tidygreenclean.co.uk, the updated site features an updated UX/UI design, making it easier to navigate and find what you need more quickly.
Andrew Alleway, added, “We understand the power a website brings to a business like ours and we worked closely with Media Gorilla, who designed the new website and DXDMedia, who supported strategically with content, to ensure that our new website is a powerful hub to provide customers with the education they need to make informed decisions about their commercial cleaning.”
The new website features images of people across the business, going about their work, examples of the kinds of clients TGC partners with, testimonials, and information about what good cleaning should be about, as well as why TGC chose to become ISO-accredited within three years, and why they are committed to carbon negative status, the first commercial cleaning company in Scotland to achieve this.
The business has had an impressive Q1, adding in excess of half a million pounds to the bottom line since January, due to a combination of its previous success and unwavering commitment to its values of People, Standards, and the Environment.
Tidy Green Clean is the leading environmentally focused national cleaning operation for blue chip organisations, delivering healthy, hygienic environments everywhere. It equips its Regional Directors with the knowledge, training, and support to be successful business owners, making the business model unique within the facilities management industry. It achieved IS0 9001; 14001; and 45001 in under three years and it is a Safe Contractor, Disability Confident employer, and a member of the British Institute of Cleaning Science.
Rooted in green practices and technologies, Tidy Green Clean was the first commercial cleaning business in Scotland to achieve a Carbon Negative status via Carbon-Zero in 2021. The business is focused on understanding its customers and employees, and how to be successful without that being at the expense of other people or the planet and they have achieved Registered Service Provider by the Living Wage Foundation.
Deborah McCombie
Partnering with Carbon-Zero UK, Tidy Green Clean’s commitment to its environmental values continues apace, as the business itself expands to a sixth region in Tayside and will reach 500 employees this year.
Its latest blog, Having a Carbon Negative Strategy, discusses in more detail the purpose and partners behind this achievement and provides a challenge and a call to other businesses in the region to examine their own operations to reduce, reuse and recycle across their businesses.
Andrew Alleway, Founder and MD said, “Our company values are People, Standards, and the Environment. Our Carbon Negative status, for a fourth year running, underpins all three. It’s the only way things will change, by businesses repeatedly and culturally committing to sustainable change that benefits their people, their communities and the planet we all share. Our partnership with Carbon-Zero keeps us on our toes with their meticulous and vastly experienced audit and evaluation.”
Tidy Green Clean has also updated its website. Using the familiar domain name www.tidygreenclean.co.uk, the updated site features an updated UX/UI design, making it easier to navigate and find what you need more quickly.
Andrew Alleway, added, “We understand the power a website brings to a business like ours and we worked closely with Media Gorilla, who designed the new website and DXDMedia, who supported strategically with content, to ensure that our new website is a powerful hub to provide customers with the education they need to make informed decisions about their commercial cleaning.”
The new website features images of people across the business, going about their work, examples of the kinds of clients TGC partners with, testimonials, and information about what good cleaning should be about, as well as why TGC chose to become ISO-accredited within three years, and why they are committed to carbon negative status, the first commercial cleaning company in Scotland to achieve this.
The business has had an impressive Q1, adding in excess of half a million pounds to the bottom line since January, due to a combination of its previous success and unwavering commitment to its values of People, Standards, and the Environment.
Tidy Green Clean is the leading environmentally focused national cleaning operation for blue chip organisations, delivering healthy, hygienic environments everywhere. It equips its Regional Directors with the knowledge, training, and support to be successful business owners, making the business model unique within the facilities management industry. It achieved IS0 9001; 14001; and 45001 in under three years and it is a Safe Contractor, Disability Confident employer, and a member of the British Institute of Cleaning Science.
Rooted in green practices and technologies, Tidy Green Clean was the first commercial cleaning business in Scotland to achieve a Carbon Negative status via Carbon-Zero in 2021. The business is focused on understanding its customers and employees, and how to be successful without that being at the expense of other people or the planet and they have achieved Registered Service Provider by the Living Wage Foundation.
Deborah McCombie
DXD Media
+44 7796 997447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube