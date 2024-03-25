2024 General Elections, 29 May

Special votes

Applications open on Monday, 15 April 2024 until Friday, 3 May 2024.

What is different in the 2024 General Elections?

You vote where you are registered

3 ballot papers vs the usual 2 ballot papers

Independent candidates are allowed to contest

Local voting district rules

Voters are to vote where they are registered. We need to remind voters of the general rule in elections. That is, a person votes at a voting station where they are registered. The only exception to the general rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration only if they have first notified the Commission by the 17th of May 2024.The need for this prior notification is new and comes about as a result of the changes to the law.

3 ballot paper system

If you vote at the voting station where you are registered, you will receive three ballots and not just two as in the past elections.

Ballot 1:

National Ballot to vote for a political party to represent you in the National Assembly.



Ballot 2:

Regional Ballot is a new ballot to vote for political parties or independent candidates contesting in that region (province) for elections to the National Assembly.

Ballot 3:

Provincial Ballot to vote for political parties or independent candidates contesting elections of the provincial legislature in that province.

Independent candidates

For the first time in South Africa, people who are not associated with political parties may stand as independent candidates to contest National and Provincial Elections, due to the 2023 Electoral Amendment Act.

Where can one check their registration status?

SMS your ID number to 32810 (at the cost of R1 per SMS)

Go to www.elections.org.za and click on check my registration status

Visit a voting station near you

Who can go to vote?

South Africans citizens aged 18 years and older.

What do you need to vote?

An SA ID card, ID book or valid temporary ID.

Why should you vote?

There are a few very important reasons why you should vote: