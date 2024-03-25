Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,892 in the last 365 days.

New Music Alert Storm One From British Alternative Artist Jonathan Reilly

Jonathan Reilly

Storm One

Track Title: Storm One Genre: Instrumental Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: 5059950045192

BERKSHIRE, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Pluggers wanted to find out more about Jonathan Reilly here's what we found. Jonathan started playing the guitar when he was thirteen years of age. He met the right friend in GCSE school, a drummer, and performed his first session at a studio which consisted of Green Day covers at the age of fifteen.

Jonathan gained an acquired skill and became professional virtually overnight when he was nineteen, which is when he began writing his own music as a solo artist.

In his early twenties, he started laying down tracks at a recording studio that he wrote himself. Using two recording studios, he did thirty seven sessions and laid down around two hundred and seventy tracks, followed by forty sessions mastering CDs, mixing in effects and completing four film shoots.

Storm One is taken from Jonathan's 7-track album Dark Matter and is available on all download stores.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtjwZNNIUeL9m8sc1MkLqdg

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1MF14g5tDBQrlipjs1PO5q

https://music.apple.com/us/album/storm-one-single/1691243014

https://music.amazon.in/albums/B09MZPKT1R

Contact Jonathan Reilly at sgvari128@outlook.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here

You just read:

New Music Alert Storm One From British Alternative Artist Jonathan Reilly

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more