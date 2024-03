New Music Alert Storm One From British Alternative Artist Jonathan Reilly

Jonathan Reilly Storm One

Track Title: Storm One Genre: Instrumental Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: 5059950045192

BERKSHIRE, UK, March 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radio Pluggers wanted to find out more about Jonathan Reilly here's what we found. Jonathan started playing the guitar when he was thirteen years of age. He met the right friend in GCSE school, a drummer, and performed his first session at a studio which consisted of Green Day covers at the age of fifteen.Jonathan gained an acquired skill and became professional virtually overnight when he was nineteen, which is when he began writing his own music as a solo artist.In his early twenties, he started laying down tracks at a recording studio that he wrote himself. Using two recording studios, he did thirty seven sessions and laid down around two hundred and seventy tracks, followed by forty sessions mastering CDs, mixing in effects and completing four film shoots.Storm One is taken from Jonathan's 7-track album Dark Matter and is available on all download stores.Contact Jonathan Reilly at sgvari128@outlook.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!